India This Week
People ride an elephant through the Nizamuddin East area of New Delhi, India, February 26, 2016.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Labourers pull a handcart loaded with onion sacks at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man comes out from a temporary toilet installed on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans as police use a water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Chandigarh, India February 26, 2016. The activists were protesting the government's move to hand out cash instead of...more
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A labourer sprays water on a concrete at a construction site on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 26, 2016. India expects its economy to grow 7-7.75 percent in the fiscal year to March 2017, the Economic Survey said on Friday, ahead of the...more
A man gets his moustaches trimmed by a roadside barber as another rests at a market in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt speaks with the media in the premises of his residence after he was released from a prison, in Mumbai, India, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, India, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Armed police officers stand guard at the partially damaged Munak canal, that supplies three-fifths of the water to Delhi, in Sonipat in Haryana, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu holds up his briefcase upon his arrival at the parliament to present the railway budget in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student walks past a graffiti inside the university campus in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A visitor listens to a briefing by employees of China's Cheetah Mobile at the company's information kiosk at "Surge 2016", a two-day global tech and start-up conference, in Bengaluru, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa
An armed policeman stands guard at the partially damaged Munak canal, that supplies three-fifths of the water to Delhi, in Sonipat in Haryana, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman cover her head with a plastic bag as she crosses a road during a heavy downpour in Kolkata, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. Thousands of ABVP members on Wednesday...more
Policemen stand guard outside the high court during the bail hearing of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader who was arrested for sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A student holds a torch as he shouts slogans during a protest rally outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. The demonstration was held in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the head of JNU...more
Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (C) addresses the demonstrators during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. Hundreds of the demonstrators on Tuesday took out a protest to express solidarity for Rohit Vemula, a low-caste...more
A demonstrator blows a whistle as others shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L), President Pranab Mukherjee (centre R), Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (front, in saree) and Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (R) walk inside the parliament premises as they arrive to attend the first...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Smoke billows from a building in which authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gunbattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators from the Jat community sit on top of a school bus as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. Jat protesters blockaded highways and paralysed a northern state...more
The mother of Tushar Mahajan, an Indian army officer who was killed in a gunbattle, weeps as she touches the coffin of her son Tushar during his wreath laying ceremony in Udhampur, north of Jammu, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army officer salutes at the coffin containing the body of Tushar Mahajan, an army officer who was killed in a gunbattle, during his wreath laying ceremony in Udhampur, north of Jammu, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
