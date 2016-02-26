India This Week

Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (C) addresses the demonstrators during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. Hundreds of the demonstrators on Tuesday took out a protest to express solidarity for Rohit Vemula, a low-caste...more

Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (C) addresses the demonstrators during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2016. Hundreds of the demonstrators on Tuesday took out a protest to express solidarity for Rohit Vemula, a low-caste student of the University of Hyderabad who was found hanging at a hostel last month, and were also demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

