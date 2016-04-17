Edition:
India this week

School children pray for the victims of a fire at a temple in Kerala in the lawns of their school in Agartala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man who was injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, ties a bandage around the head of another injured man inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William eats a "Dosa", or a pancake, as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during Young Entrepreneurs event in Mumbai, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man sleeps on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot day in Ahmedabad, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A devotee with his body painted poses as he waits to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A devotee with his body painted smokes as he arrives to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man covers his face as he walks through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, examines the jewelry of a Bihu dancer after their dance performance at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Devotees roll on the ground to reach a temple as part of a ritual during the Danda festival at Mandhashal village in Khordha district of Odisha, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Hindu holy men (not pictured) touch children with their feet as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A migrant labourer brushes his teeth in front of a scrapped helicopter model in Mumbai, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
The mouth of a Muslim boy is pierced with metal skewers during an annual religious procession to mark the death anniversary of a local Sufi saint Mahmood Shah Bukhari in Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Boys play with buffaloes in a pond on a hot day in New Delhi, India April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A folk dancer adjusts the headgear of a companion as they wait to perform during Baisakhi celebrations in Chandigarh, India April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Folk dancers rehearse before performing during Baisakhi celebrations in Chandigarh, India April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A Hindu priest blesses a ledger of a trader's family during a ritual on the first day of the Bengali calendar in Kolkata, India, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
The mother of young girls dressed as Kumari applies lip gloss on her daughter before the start of the rituals to commemorate Navratri festival at Adyapith temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka laughs during the announcement of the company's quarter results at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 15, 2016. India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys forecast strong revenue growth and reported its third successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins, solidifying a recovery that began a year ago under its new chief executive. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Relatives of wounded Kashmiri demonstrators cry as they wait inside a Srinagar hospital April 15, 2016, where their relatives are being treated after they were injured in what local media reported was a protest against the killing of four protesters in demonstrations earlier this week in northern Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A mahout sprays water on an elephant during a hot day in Ahmedabad, India, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Laxman Singh Rathore, Director General of India Metrological department, speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2016. India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be above average in 2016, Rathore said on Tuesday, easing fears over farm and economic growth after two straight droughts hit rural incomes and agricultural output. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
