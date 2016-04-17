India this week
School children pray for the victims of a fire at a temple in Kerala in the lawns of their school in Agartala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man who was injured in a fire at Puttingal Devi temple, ties a bandage around the head of another injured man inside a hospital ward in Kollam in Kerala, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Britain's Prince William eats a "Dosa", or a pancake, as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during Young Entrepreneurs event in Mumbai, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot day in Ahmedabad, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee with his body painted poses as he waits to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee with his body painted smokes as he arrives to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man covers his face as he walks through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Britain's Prince William shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, examines the jewelry of a Bihu dancer after their dance performance at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees roll on the ground to reach a temple as part of a ritual during the Danda festival at Mandhashal village in Khordha district of Odisha, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu holy men (not pictured) touch children with their feet as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A migrant labourer brushes his teeth in front of a scrapped helicopter model in Mumbai, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The mouth of a Muslim boy is pierced with metal skewers during an annual religious procession to mark the death anniversary of a local Sufi saint Mahmood Shah Bukhari in Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys play with buffaloes in a pond on a hot day in New Delhi, India April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A folk dancer adjusts the headgear of a companion as they wait to perform during Baisakhi celebrations in Chandigarh, India April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Folk dancers rehearse before performing during Baisakhi celebrations in Chandigarh, India April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu priest blesses a ledger of a trader's family during a ritual on the first day of the Bengali calendar in Kolkata, India, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The mother of young girls dressed as Kumari applies lip gloss on her daughter before the start of the rituals to commemorate Navratri festival at Adyapith temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka laughs during the announcement of the company's quarter results at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 15, 2016. India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys forecast strong revenue growth and reported...more
Relatives of wounded Kashmiri demonstrators cry as they wait inside a Srinagar hospital April 15, 2016, where their relatives are being treated after they were injured in what local media reported was a protest against the killing of four protesters...more
A mahout sprays water on an elephant during a hot day in Ahmedabad, India, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Laxman Singh Rathore, Director General of India Metrological department, speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2016. India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be above average in 2016, Rathore said on Tuesday, easing...more
