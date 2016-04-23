India this week
A girl sits on a sack of discarded clothes at a slum in Mumbai, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy somersaults as he practices diving on the banks of the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees suspend themselves with pierced metal hooks from a crane during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A washerman hangs recently washed clothes to dry at an open air laundry in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man bathes at an open air laundry on a hot day in Mumbai, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A vendor selling "paani puri", a traditional Indian snack, walks past closed shops displaying an advertisement for Vodafone in Jammu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo
Muslim women display their inked fingers after casting their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy cools off himself in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play on sacks of discarded clothes at a slum in Mumbai, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Vehicles driving along a road are seen through heat haze in Chandigarh, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man rides his rickshaw with passengers under a bridge in the old quarter of Delhi, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen are seen through a damaged windscreen of a vehicle after a protest by garment workers in Bengaluru, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers pull a rope as they lay a high voltage electricity cable underground along a roadside in Ahmedabad, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A devotee gets his mouth pierced with a trident as others watch during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee with his mouth pierced with a trident speaks to another during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee gets his mouth pierced with a trident during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps on a water pipeline along the banks of Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Labourers load cooking oil tins onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee uses a cloth filter as he drinks water from the Ganges river on a hot summer morning in Allahabad, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man fishes from the algae-covered Nigeen Lake in Srinagar April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy somersaults in the waters of the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Men jump into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee carries his disabled friend after taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man looks on as another holds a trident after taking a dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man displays his hair after taking a dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, April 21, 2016. Picture taken April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A ragpicker collects recyclables from a dump yard in New Delhi, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Ragpickers collect recyclables from a dump yard in New Delhi, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys jump into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
