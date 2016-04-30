India this week
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents climb a government-run water tanker with plastic hoses in Masurdi village, in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in Mysuru, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A boy floats in a pond to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Tibetan artisan makes traditional wall decorations inside his workshop at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl carries a jerrycan filled with drinking water in a slum area on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children play in a stream along the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys bathe at concrete water pens to cool off under a flyover in a slum area on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor cuts sugarcane at a roadside sugarcane market in Kolkata, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents push a bicycle loaded with water containers through a field in Latur, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fatima Mulani uses a hand-pump to collect water at a Primary Health Centre in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carrying a plastic container filled with walks past water tanks in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A government-run cattle camp is seen outside a village in Osmanabad, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker stands in front of a tanker wagon carrying water at a railway station in Latur, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People relax after applying mud on their bodies to cool off on a hot summer day on the banks of the Kanchon Mala lake in the outskirt of Agartala, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Fire engines are seen parked after a fire broke out in the building of National Museum of Natural History in New Delhi, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A fire engine is seen parked after a fire broke out in the building of National Museum of Natural History in New Delhi, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta speaks during an event in Mumbai, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Firefighters work to extinguish fire in the building of National Museum of Natural History in New Delhi, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Firefighters work to extinguish fire in the building of National Museum of Natural History in New Delhi, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A firefighter works to extinguish fire in the building of National Museum of Natural History in New Delhi, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A municipal worker rests under a water pipeline on a hot summer day in Mumbai, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play between water pipelines in Mumbai, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man jumps into Tolly's Nullah to cool off on a hot day in Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman (R) and a girl fetch drinking water from a well on the outskirts of Agartala, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A policeman speaks with women as they wait in a line to cast their vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in the outskirts of Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Voters line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in the outskirts of Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A policeman looks on as voters line up to cast their vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Voters line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections in the outskirts of Kolkata, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man carries his relative as they leave after casting their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections in the outskirts of Kolkata, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People play on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man eats cotton candy on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pushes a cart past a mural in New Delhi, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman cradles her baby after her house was demolished by local authorities at a slum area in Chandigarh, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy combs his hair in front of a mural after taking a holy dip in the Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
