India this week

Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man transports chickens on his motorbike at a roadside poultry market in Kolkata, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman and a schoolgirl walk past a row of parked hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Farmers shout slogans as police use a water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Chandigarh, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Women sit under a fountain to cool off at a water park on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian coast guard personnel participate in a mock drill during the National Maritime Search and Rescue Workshop and Exercise (SAREX) in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A worker assembles ceiling fan motors at a workshop in Kolkata, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man covers his face as an earthen pot with burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) rests on his head during a prayer ceremony at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) during a prayer ceremony at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man repairs a watch at a roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kindergarten workers hit kitchenware and shout anti-government slogans during a protest demanding an increase in their monthly wages on the occasion of May Day in Chandigarh, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Hindu priest holds a traditional lamp as he performs evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Shipra during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men perform Pinda Daan, a ritual on the banks of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

