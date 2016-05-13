India This Week

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a law student in Kerala, in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. Authorities had released a sketch of a suspect and said they were looking for a man seen leaving the home of the...more

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a law student in Kerala, in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. Authorities had released a sketch of a suspect and said they were looking for a man seen leaving the home of the 30-year-old law student. The case has evoked comparisons in the media with the gang rape and torture of a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi in 2012, which sparked nationwide protests. India toughened its anti-rape laws in response to the outcry following the 2012 murder, but rape, acid attacks, domestic violence and molestation are common. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

