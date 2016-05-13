Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016 | 11:25pm IST

India This Week

A Muslim man carries holy incensed smoke through a pedestrian subway in Mumbai, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman holding an umbrella walks along a road as it rains in Agartala, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A labourer loads metal scrap onto a truck in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Kashmiri man sleeps in a boat along the algae-covered Anchar Lake in Srinagar May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man pulls the front body of a mini-truck on a camel cart in Ahmedabad, India May12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman walks out of a grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a law student in Kerala, in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. Authorities had released a sketch of a suspect and said they were looking for a man seen leaving the home of the 30-year-old law student. The case has evoked comparisons in the media with the gang rape and torture of a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi in 2012, which sparked nationwide protests. India toughened its anti-rape laws in response to the outcry following the 2012 murder, but rape, acid attacks, domestic violence and molestation are common. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man lies on the thorns of a Babul tree to beg for alms on the banks of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Activists of Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, perform a special prayer to ensure a victory of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Activists of Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, perform a special prayer to ensure a victory of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A farmer carries harvested paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Women labourers eat their breakfast on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A snacks vendor drinks tea at a roadside tea shop in Kolkata, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rape victims participate in a sit-in protest demanding justice or a right to death and hard punishment to the rapists, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Municipal workers remove fish from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Labourers speak on wireless phones in an alley outside a local telephone booth in Kolkata, India, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Policemen detain a physically challenged member of All Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (AJKHA) during a protest demanding a raise in monthly allowance and accommodation promised by the government, a protestor said, in Srinagar May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman looks at a gold bangle inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People look at planet Mercury transiting across the sun with solar filters at a public viewing in Kolkata, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Young boys shepherd an elephant across the Yamuna river, New Delhi, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Young boys shepherd an elephant across the Yamuna river, New Delhi, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ashes on his body after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during the second 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Policewomen hold their weapons as they present an honour guard to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (unseen) outside the civil secretariat complex on the first day of the Darbar Move in Srinagar, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

