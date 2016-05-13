India This Week
A Muslim man carries holy incensed smoke through a pedestrian subway in Mumbai, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, May 13, 2016....more
A woman holding an umbrella walks along a road as it rains in Agartala, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A labourer loads metal scrap onto a truck in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Kashmiri man sleeps in a boat along the algae-covered Anchar Lake in Srinagar May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man pulls the front body of a mini-truck on a camel cart in Ahmedabad, India May12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman walks out of a grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer morning in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer works on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a law student in Kerala, in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. Authorities had released a sketch of a suspect and said they were looking for a man seen leaving the home of the...more
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man lies on the thorns of a Babul tree to beg for alms on the banks of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Activists of Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, perform a special prayer to ensure a victory of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 11, 2016....more
Activists of Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, perform a special prayer to ensure a victory of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 11, 2016....more
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer carries harvested paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Women labourers eat their breakfast on the banks of river Ganges in Kolkata, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A snacks vendor drinks tea at a roadside tea shop in Kolkata, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rape victims participate in a sit-in protest demanding justice or a right to death and hard punishment to the rapists, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Municipal workers remove fish from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers speak on wireless phones in an alley outside a local telephone booth in Kolkata, India, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Policemen detain a physically challenged member of All Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (AJKHA) during a protest demanding a raise in monthly allowance and accommodation promised by the government, a protestor said, in Srinagar May 10, 2016....more
A woman looks at a gold bangle inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look at planet Mercury transiting across the sun with solar filters at a public viewing in Kolkata, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Young boys shepherd an elephant across the Yamuna river, New Delhi, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Young boys shepherd an elephant across the Yamuna river, New Delhi, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ashes on his body after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during the second 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Policewomen hold their weapons as they present an honour guard to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (unseen) outside the civil secretariat complex on the first day of the Darbar Move in Srinagar, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
