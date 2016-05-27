India this week
A mahout splashes water on his elephants on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An army recruit wearing his ceremonial uniform marches as it rains during the passing-out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man reads a newspaper at the reception area of Facebook's new office in Mumbai, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man stands behind a poster of the Grand Mosque of Medina, in New Delhi, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women perform Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, during a yoga session in Chandigarh, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Films that are being screened are advertised in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man sits next to his daughter, who was injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area, at a hospital in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue personnel work at the site of an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men bathe at a concrete water pen under a flyover at a slum area in Kolkata, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Guinness Rishi, 74, multiple world record holder including most flags tattooed on his body, poses for a photograph outside his apartment in New Delhi, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Clouds are seen over the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man speaks on a pay phone in an old furniture market in New Delhi, May 25, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A child plays with a balloon on a street in New Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman spins cotton thread on a charkha on the outskirts of Agartala, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Local residents gather near a site where an air-ambulance, carrying seven passengers, crash landed after losing both its engines, according to local media, in New Delhi, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People hang fish to dry on bamboo poles in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismai
Women fill water containers from an underground tank beside closed shops on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men wash themselves at a water tap beside a railway track on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man transports ice on a tricycle to a local market in Kolkata, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Buddhist monks participate in a protest against the murder of a monk in Bangladesh, in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer rests on a handcart on a hot summer day in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People are caught in a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A police officer salutes the coffins of three policemen who were shot dead at point-blank range in Srinagar, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A young boy plays badminton in a slum area of Kolkata, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
