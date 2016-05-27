Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 27, 2016 | 9:56pm IST

India this week

A mahout splashes water on his elephants on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A mahout splashes water on his elephants on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A mahout splashes water on his elephants on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
1 / 32
An army recruit wearing his ceremonial uniform marches as it rains during the passing-out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An army recruit wearing his ceremonial uniform marches as it rains during the passing-out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
An army recruit wearing his ceremonial uniform marches as it rains during the passing-out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
2 / 32
Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
3 / 32
A man reads a newspaper at the reception area of Facebook's new office in Mumbai, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man reads a newspaper at the reception area of Facebook's new office in Mumbai, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A man reads a newspaper at the reception area of Facebook's new office in Mumbai, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
4 / 32
A man stands behind a poster of the Grand Mosque of Medina, in New Delhi, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man stands behind a poster of the Grand Mosque of Medina, in New Delhi, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A man stands behind a poster of the Grand Mosque of Medina, in New Delhi, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
5 / 32
Women perform Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, during a yoga session in Chandigarh, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Women perform Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, during a yoga session in Chandigarh, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Women perform Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, during a yoga session in Chandigarh, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
6 / 32
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7 / 32
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
8 / 32
Films that are being screened are advertised in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Films that are being screened are advertised in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Films that are being screened are advertised in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9 / 32
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
10 / 32
A man sits next to his daughter, who was injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area, at a hospital in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man sits next to his daughter, who was injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area, at a hospital in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A man sits next to his daughter, who was injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area, at a hospital in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
11 / 32
Rescue personnel work at the site of an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescue personnel work at the site of an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site of an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Dombivali on the outskirts of Mumbai, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
12 / 32
Men bathe at a concrete water pen under a flyover at a slum area in Kolkata, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men bathe at a concrete water pen under a flyover at a slum area in Kolkata, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Men bathe at a concrete water pen under a flyover at a slum area in Kolkata, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
13 / 32
Guinness Rishi, 74, multiple world record holder including most flags tattooed on his body, poses for a photograph outside his apartment in New Delhi, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Guinness Rishi, 74, multiple world record holder including most flags tattooed on his body, poses for a photograph outside his apartment in New Delhi, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Guinness Rishi, 74, multiple world record holder including most flags tattooed on his body, poses for a photograph outside his apartment in New Delhi, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14 / 32
Clouds are seen over the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Clouds are seen over the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Clouds are seen over the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
15 / 32
A man speaks on a pay phone in an old furniture market in New Delhi, May 25, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man speaks on a pay phone in an old furniture market in New Delhi, May 25, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A man speaks on a pay phone in an old furniture market in New Delhi, May 25, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
16 / 32
A child plays with a balloon on a street in New Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A child plays with a balloon on a street in New Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A child plays with a balloon on a street in New Delhi, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
17 / 32
A woman spins cotton thread on a charkha on the outskirts of Agartala, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman spins cotton thread on a charkha on the outskirts of Agartala, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A woman spins cotton thread on a charkha on the outskirts of Agartala, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
18 / 32
Local residents gather near a site where an air-ambulance, carrying seven passengers, crash landed after losing both its engines, according to local media, in New Delhi, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Local residents gather near a site where an air-ambulance, carrying seven passengers, crash landed after losing both its engines, according to local media, in New Delhi, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Local residents gather near a site where an air-ambulance, carrying seven passengers, crash landed after losing both its engines, according to local media, in New Delhi, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
19 / 32
People hang fish to dry on bamboo poles in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People hang fish to dry on bamboo poles in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
People hang fish to dry on bamboo poles in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
20 / 32
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
21 / 32
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
22 / 32
A policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismai

A policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismai

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A policeman uses a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest by government employees demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of their temporary jobs, according to protesters, in Srinagar, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismai
23 / 32
Women fill water containers from an underground tank beside closed shops on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women fill water containers from an underground tank beside closed shops on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Women fill water containers from an underground tank beside closed shops on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
24 / 32
Men wash themselves at a water tap beside a railway track on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Men wash themselves at a water tap beside a railway track on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Men wash themselves at a water tap beside a railway track on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
25 / 32
A man transports ice on a tricycle to a local market in Kolkata, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man transports ice on a tricycle to a local market in Kolkata, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A man transports ice on a tricycle to a local market in Kolkata, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
26 / 32
Buddhist monks participate in a protest against the murder of a monk in Bangladesh, in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Buddhist monks participate in a protest against the murder of a monk in Bangladesh, in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Buddhist monks participate in a protest against the murder of a monk in Bangladesh, in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
27 / 32
A labourer rests on a handcart on a hot summer day in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer rests on a handcart on a hot summer day in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A labourer rests on a handcart on a hot summer day in Mumbai, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
28 / 32
People are caught in a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People are caught in a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
People are caught in a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
29 / 32
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
30 / 32
A police officer salutes the coffins of three policemen who were shot dead at point-blank range in Srinagar, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A police officer salutes the coffins of three policemen who were shot dead at point-blank range in Srinagar, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A police officer salutes the coffins of three policemen who were shot dead at point-blank range in Srinagar, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
31 / 32
A young boy plays badminton in a slum area of Kolkata, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A young boy plays badminton in a slum area of Kolkata, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A young boy plays badminton in a slum area of Kolkata, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
32 / 32
Sydney in lights

Sydney in lights

Sydney in lights

Sydney in lights

The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is underway with installations and projections illuminating the city.

27 May 2016
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Nihar Janga and Jairam Hathwar battle 25 rounds to become co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

27 May 2016
Return to Everest

Return to Everest

More than 330 climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest this month, after the earthquake last year forced hundreds abandon their expeditions.

25 May 2016
Buckingham Palace garden party

Buckingham Palace garden party

Britain's royal family host a party on the grounds of their London residence.

25 May 2016

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Pictures

