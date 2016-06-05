India this week
Children play on the sand in the early hours on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a textile mill in Ahmedabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers pay their respect near the coffins containing the bodies of their colleagues, who were killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of...more
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their colleague, who was killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, June 4, 2016....more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani before the inaugration of Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani shake hands during the inauguration of the Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People swim in river Yamuna to cool off during a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People take shade under a tree in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Arms which were recovered following police raids on a group of squatters in a city park are displayed for the media, in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora
Police personnel pay homage to their colleague, who died during clashes with squatters in a park on Thursday, before the funeral in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora
A boy walks past the main gate of St. Michael's School, where Mainak Sarkar was a student, in Durgapur in West Bengal, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model presents a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man gets his hair cut (R) as another trims his beard (C), while another prepares for a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A wrestler practices at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre in Allahabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A police van transports some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A relative of one of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look out from a police van outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van as he arrive at a court in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Visually impaired protesters shout slogans during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A visually impaired protester shouts slogan during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy plays on an installation at a wall along the sea front promenade in Mumbai, June 2, 2016. The installation reads "Love Mumbai". REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A rickshaw puller transports goods through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A shopkeeper waits for customers as he sits outside his grocery shop at a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker carries a part of a used car inside a shop at a second-hand automobile parts market in Mumbai, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tap on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourer M. Vijay (R) carries mangoes at an orchard in Palacode in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anuradha Nagraj
Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a poster during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police women detain an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl sits next to her sibling who is resting in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Couples embrace along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, May 31, 2016.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman feeds her pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man plays with his pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man pulls his cow as he crosses river Ganga with his cattle in Allahabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man swims in a stream to cool off during a hot day in Srinagar, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
*** QUALITY REPEAT ***A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman makes bidi or local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, on the eve of World No Tobacco Day, in Agartala, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
