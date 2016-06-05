Edition:
India this week

Children play on the sand in the early hours on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Children play on the sand in the early hours on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Children play on the sand in the early hours on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a textile mill in Ahmedabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a textile mill in Ahmedabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a textile mill in Ahmedabad, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers pay their respect near the coffins containing the bodies of their colleagues, who were killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers pay their respect near the coffins containing the bodies of their colleagues, who were killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers pay their respect near the coffins containing the bodies of their colleagues, who were killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their colleague, who was killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their colleague, who was killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, June 4, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their colleague, who was killed in a militant attack on BSF convoy on Friday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani before the inaugration of Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani before the inaugration of Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani before the inaugration of Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani shake hands during the inauguration of the Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani shake hands during the inauguration of the Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani shake hands during the inauguration of the Salma Dam in Herat province, Afghanistan June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People swim in river Yamuna to cool off during a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People swim in river Yamuna to cool off during a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
People swim in river Yamuna to cool off during a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People take shade under a tree in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People take shade under a tree in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
People take shade under a tree in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Arms which were recovered following police raids on a group of squatters in a city park are displayed for the media, in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Arms which were recovered following police raids on a group of squatters in a city park are displayed for the media, in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Arms which were recovered following police raids on a group of squatters in a city park are displayed for the media, in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora
Police personnel pay homage to their colleague, who died during clashes with squatters in a park on Thursday, before the funeral in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Police personnel pay homage to their colleague, who died during clashes with squatters in a park on Thursday, before the funeral in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Police personnel pay homage to their colleague, who died during clashes with squatters in a park on Thursday, before the funeral in Mathura, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/K.K. Arora
A boy walks past the main gate of St. Michael's School, where Mainak Sarkar was a student, in Durgapur in West Bengal, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A boy walks past the main gate of St. Michael's School, where Mainak Sarkar was a student, in Durgapur in West Bengal, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A boy walks past the main gate of St. Michael's School, where Mainak Sarkar was a student, in Durgapur in West Bengal, India June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model presents a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A child model presents a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A child model presents a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man gets his hair cut (R) as another trims his beard (C), while another prepares for a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man gets his hair cut (R) as another trims his beard (C), while another prepares for a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A man gets his hair cut (R) as another trims his beard (C), while another prepares for a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A wrestler practices at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre in Allahabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A wrestler practices at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre in Allahabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A wrestler practices at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre in Allahabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A police van transports some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A police van transports some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A police van transports some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A relative of one of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A relative of one of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A relative of one of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look out from a police van outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look out from a police van outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look out from a police van outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van as he arrive at a court in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van as he arrive at a court in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van as he arrive at a court in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Visually impaired protesters shout slogans during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Visually impaired protesters shout slogans during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Visually impaired protesters shout slogans during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A visually impaired protester shouts slogan during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A visually impaired protester shouts slogan during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A visually impaired protester shouts slogan during a demonstration demanding government jobs, according to a protester, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy plays on an installation at a wall along the sea front promenade in Mumbai, June 2, 2016. The installation reads "Love Mumbai". REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A boy plays on an installation at a wall along the sea front promenade in Mumbai, June 2, 2016. The installation reads "Love Mumbai". REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A boy plays on an installation at a wall along the sea front promenade in Mumbai, June 2, 2016. The installation reads "Love Mumbai". REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A rickshaw puller transports goods through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A rickshaw puller transports goods through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A rickshaw puller transports goods through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A shopkeeper waits for customers as he sits outside his grocery shop at a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A shopkeeper waits for customers as he sits outside his grocery shop at a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A shopkeeper waits for customers as he sits outside his grocery shop at a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker carries a part of a used car inside a shop at a second-hand automobile parts market in Mumbai, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A worker carries a part of a used car inside a shop at a second-hand automobile parts market in Mumbai, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A worker carries a part of a used car inside a shop at a second-hand automobile parts market in Mumbai, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tap on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tap on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tap on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourer M. Vijay (R) carries mangoes at an orchard in Palacode in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anuradha Nagraj

Labourer M. Vijay (R) carries mangoes at an orchard in Palacode in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anuradha Nagraj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Labourer M. Vijay (R) carries mangoes at an orchard in Palacode in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anuradha Nagraj
Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a poster during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a poster during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
An activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a poster during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police women detain an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Police women detain an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Police women detain an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl sits next to her sibling who is resting in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl sits next to her sibling who is resting in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A girl sits next to her sibling who is resting in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Couples embrace along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, May 31, 2016.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Couples embrace along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, May 31, 2016.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Couples embrace along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, May 31, 2016.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman feeds her pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman feeds her pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A woman feeds her pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man plays with his pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man plays with his pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man plays with his pet monkey Rani outside closed shops on a pavement in Kolkata, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man pulls his cow as he crosses river Ganga with his cattle in Allahabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man pulls his cow as he crosses river Ganga with his cattle in Allahabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man pulls his cow as he crosses river Ganga with his cattle in Allahabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures as he addresses students and young entrepreneurs during a conference in New Delhi, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man swims in a stream to cool off during a hot day in Srinagar, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man swims in a stream to cool off during a hot day in Srinagar, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A man swims in a stream to cool off during a hot day in Srinagar, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
*** QUALITY REPEAT ***A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

*** QUALITY REPEAT ***A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
*** QUALITY REPEAT ***A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman makes bidi or local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, on the eve of World No Tobacco Day, in Agartala, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman makes bidi or local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, on the eve of World No Tobacco Day, in Agartala, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A woman makes bidi or local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, on the eve of World No Tobacco Day, in Agartala, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
