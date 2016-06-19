Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 19, 2016 | 1:40pm IST

India this week

Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
1 / 40
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
2 / 40
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
3 / 40
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
4 / 40
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 40
Muslim girls attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslim girls attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Muslim girls attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 40
Women perform yoga in a public park ahead of World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Women perform yoga in a public park ahead of World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Women perform yoga in a public park ahead of World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
7 / 40
Cricket - First T20 International - India v Zimbabwe - Harare, Zimbabwe - 18/06/16. India's Manish Pandey plays a shot during their T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Cricket - First T20 International - India v Zimbabwe - Harare, Zimbabwe - 18/06/16. India's Manish Pandey plays a shot during their T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Cricket - First T20 International - India v Zimbabwe - Harare, Zimbabwe - 18/06/16. India's Manish Pandey plays a shot during their T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
8 / 40
An employee (L) gives a customer an overview of LG Electronics' world's first mosquito-repelling TV at an electronic shop in Delhi, in this undated photo provided by the company and released by Yonhap on June 16, 2016. LG Electronics/Yonhap via REUTERS.

An employee (L) gives a customer an overview of LG Electronics' world's first mosquito-repelling TV at an electronic shop in Delhi, in this undated photo provided by the company and released by Yonhap on June 16, 2016. LG Electronics/Yonhap via...more

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
An employee (L) gives a customer an overview of LG Electronics' world's first mosquito-repelling TV at an electronic shop in Delhi, in this undated photo provided by the company and released by Yonhap on June 16, 2016. LG Electronics/Yonhap via REUTERS.
Close
9 / 40
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
10 / 40
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace during President Mukherjee's two day visit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace during President Mukherjee's two day visit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace during President Mukherjee's two day visit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
11 / 40
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 is seen inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 is seen inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 is seen inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 40
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 are escorted by police at a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 are escorted by police at a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 are escorted by police at a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 40
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 gestures from inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 gestures from inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 gestures from inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 40
A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is consoled as she cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad , June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is consoled as she cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad , June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is consoled as she cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad , June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 40
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cry outside a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cry outside a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cry outside a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 40
A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 40
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
18 / 40
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
19 / 40
Bakers make flatbread at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Bakers make flatbread at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Bakers make flatbread at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 40
A cook prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A cook prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A cook prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 40
A boy prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A boy prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
22 / 40
A Muslim man holds his son after his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man holds his son after his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A Muslim man holds his son after his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 40
A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) trainer aircraft flies during its inaugural flight at the HAL airport in Bengaluru, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) trainer aircraft flies during its inaugural flight at the HAL airport in Bengaluru, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) trainer aircraft flies during its inaugural flight at the HAL airport in Bengaluru, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
24 / 40
A simulated victim is lowered on a stretcher during an earthquake drill in Agartala, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A simulated victim is lowered on a stretcher during an earthquake drill in Agartala, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A simulated victim is lowered on a stretcher during an earthquake drill in Agartala, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
25 / 40
Women carry pitchers filled with drinking water in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Women carry pitchers filled with drinking water in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Women carry pitchers filled with drinking water in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
26 / 40
A man wearing a traditional turban looks on in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A man wearing a traditional turban looks on in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man wearing a traditional turban looks on in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
27 / 40
A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
28 / 40
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
29 / 40
A member of the LGBT community in Bengalaru holds a candle during a memorial service following a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N.Cinnappa

A member of the LGBT community in Bengalaru holds a candle during a memorial service following a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N.Cinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A member of the LGBT community in Bengalaru holds a candle during a memorial service following a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N.Cinnappa
Close
30 / 40
Kashmiri Muslim women weep during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women weep during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim women weep during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
31 / 40
A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
32 / 40
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, during his funeral in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, during his funeral in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, during his funeral in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
33 / 40
A man drinks water at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man drinks water at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A man drinks water at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
34 / 40
A man works at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man works at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A man works at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
35 / 40
A vendor selling cabbages shouts out to customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor selling cabbages shouts out to customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A vendor selling cabbages shouts out to customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
36 / 40
A worker washes carrots in a plastic drum at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker washes carrots in a plastic drum at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A worker washes carrots in a plastic drum at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
37 / 40
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
38 / 40
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
39 / 40
A man rides his bicycle past a poster of the movie "Udta Punjab" in Mumbai, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man rides his bicycle past a poster of the movie "Udta Punjab" in Mumbai, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A man rides his bicycle past a poster of the movie "Udta Punjab" in Mumbai, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Next Slideshows

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting.

18 Jun 2016
Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims

Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims

A vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando was held in Mumbai.

17 Jun 2016
Floating Pier art

Floating Pier art

A huge yellow installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev criss-crosses Lake Iseo in northern Italy.

16 Jun 2016
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

16 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast