India this week
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
School students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Agartala, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim girls attend a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women perform yoga in a public park ahead of World Yoga Day in Allahabad, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Cricket - First T20 International - India v Zimbabwe - Harare, Zimbabwe - 18/06/16. India's Manish Pandey plays a shot during their T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
An employee (L) gives a customer an overview of LG Electronics' world's first mosquito-repelling TV at an electronic shop in Delhi, in this undated photo provided by the company and released by Yonhap on June 16, 2016. LG Electronics/Yonhap via...more
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace during President Mukherjee's two day visit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 is seen inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 are escorted by police at a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 gestures from inside a police vehicle at a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is consoled as she cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad , June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cry outside a court after the sentencing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A relative of the convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Bakers make flatbread at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A cook prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy prepares a dish at a roadside eatery to sell it to Muslims for Iftar (breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man holds his son after his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) trainer aircraft flies during its inaugural flight at the HAL airport in Bengaluru, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A simulated victim is lowered on a stretcher during an earthquake drill in Agartala, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Women carry pitchers filled with drinking water in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A man wearing a traditional turban looks on in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A member of the LGBT community in Bengalaru holds a candle during a memorial service following a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N.Cinnappa
Kashmiri Muslim women weep during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps during the funeral of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Tanveer Sultan Sheikh, a suspected separatist militant, during his funeral in Srinagar June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man drinks water at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man works at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor selling cabbages shouts out to customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker washes carrots in a plastic drum at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man rides his bicycle past a poster of the movie "Udta Punjab" in Mumbai, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Next Slideshows
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting.
Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims
A vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando was held in Mumbai.
Floating Pier art
A huge yellow installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev criss-crosses Lake Iseo in northern Italy.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.