India this week
A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People stand past a a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A poster of the Union Flag hangs on the wall of a British-themed bar in New Delhi, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Agartala, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Muslims offer Friday prayers inside a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Chandigarh, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Muslims offer Friday prayers on a street outside a mosque in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A cat walks past Muslim women offering afternoon prayers at a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A homeless girl asks for alms outside a coffee shop in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Langur monkeys play next to the idols of Hindu deities at a lake in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A man dries his clothes after taking a bath in a lake in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A cycle rickshaw puller sleeps by the roadside in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A labourer prepares sweet pumpkin candy known as Petha at a factory in Allahabad, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Labourers wash chopped pumpkins as they prepare sweet candy known as Petha at a factory in Allahabad, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu woman prays inside a temple on the first day of Ambubachi festival in Agartala, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu women paint religious symbols on a wall of a temple on the first day of Ambubachi festival in Agartala, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man uses an umbrella as it rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks on a temporary bamboo bridge during heavy rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People commute during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at an "Invest in India" forum in Beijing, China, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan delivers a lecture at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Jammu, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom, C) attends a yoga camp during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee performs a stunt during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on July 6, in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu priest pours milk over a statue of Subhadra (C), sister of Hindu god Jagannath, during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on July 6, in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta...more
Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe leaves after attending a news conference in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - Second T20 International - India v Zimbabwe - Harare, Zimbabwe - 20/06/16. India's Barinder Sran is congratulated by teammates after stumping Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza, June 20,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
