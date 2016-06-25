Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 25, 2016 | 3:35pm IST

India this week

A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
People stand past a a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A poster of the Union Flag hangs on the wall of a British-themed bar in New Delhi, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Agartala, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Muslims offer Friday prayers inside a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Chandigarh, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Muslims offer Friday prayers on a street outside a mosque in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A cat walks past Muslim women offering afternoon prayers at a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A homeless girl asks for alms outside a coffee shop in Mumbai, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Langur monkeys play next to the idols of Hindu deities at a lake in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A man dries his clothes after taking a bath in a lake in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A cycle rickshaw puller sleeps by the roadside in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A labourer prepares sweet pumpkin candy known as Petha at a factory in Allahabad, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Labourers wash chopped pumpkins as they prepare sweet candy known as Petha at a factory in Allahabad, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A Hindu woman prays inside a temple on the first day of Ambubachi festival in Agartala, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Hindu women paint religious symbols on a wall of a temple on the first day of Ambubachi festival in Agartala, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A man uses an umbrella as it rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A man walks on a temporary bamboo bridge during heavy rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
People commute during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at an "Invest in India" forum in Beijing, China, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan delivers a lecture at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A participant performs yoga during World Yoga Day in Jammu, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom, C) attends a yoga camp during World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A devotee performs a stunt during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on July 6, in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A Hindu priest pours milk over a statue of Subhadra (C), sister of Hindu god Jagannath, during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on July 6, in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe leaves after attending a news conference in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Cricket - Second T20 International - India v Zimbabwe - Harare, Zimbabwe - 20/06/16. India's Barinder Sran is congratulated by teammates after stumping Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza, June 20,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
