Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 1, 2016 | 10:15pm IST

India this week

India Cricket - India practice session Bengaluru, India - 30/06/16. India's newly appointed cricket coach Anil Kumble attends a practice session. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Workers erect scaffolding to build a pillar at the site of the metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
An Indian Navy's Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC) warship is seen in the waters of the river Ganges after its launch at Kidderpore Docks in Kolkata, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
An aspiring model poses as she waits for her turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People remove weed from a stream in Srinagar, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A man adjusts vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in Chandigarh, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A boy looks on as he catches fish in a partially dried-up pond in Agartala, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Boys catch fish in a partially dried-up pond in Agartala, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A cargo ship is pictured as it approaches Kidderpore Docks in Kolkata, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (C) attends a meeting with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (R) in New Delhi, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attends a meeting with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (unseen) in New Delhi, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim shakes hands with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) before their meeting in New Delhi, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman smokes a pipe before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman fills water in a container before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A boy tries to hit a shuttlecock with a wooden bat at a slum in Mumbai, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A boy falls from his bicycle at a slum in Mumbai, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A man washes used trousers before they are sold in a second-hand clothing market in Mumbai, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
New scooters are pictured at a stock yard during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line of a Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India manufacturing plant in Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
An employee works on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line at the manufacturing plant in Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line at the manufacturing plant in Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
An employee checks the tyre of a new scooter on an assembly line during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line of a Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India manufacturing plant at Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A woman arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which are kept out to dry at a factory in Allahabad, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A man hangs strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Allahabad, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A woman arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which are kept out to dry at a factory in Allahabad, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
School children hold candles as they pray during a vigil to show solidarity with the victims of the attack at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, in Agartala, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
School children hold candles and placards as they pray during a vigil to show solidarity with the victims of the attack at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, in Agartala, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Employees pack tins of sweetened condensed milk inside Nestle's factory in Moga district in the northern state of Punjab, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A muezzin stands as he makes his call to prayer inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim reacts as a girl shows him a drawing, during his visit to an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre in New Delhi, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A girl feeds her brother in a slum area under a flyover in Kolkata, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Boys play carom in a slum area under a flyover in Kolkata, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Muslims prays inside a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A Muslim man reads the Koran at his shop during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A woman uses a plastic sheet to cover herself during heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A worker uses a grinder on the joints of a giant utensil at an iron utensils manufacturing unit in Kolkata, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A monkey runs past a man as it crosses a bridge on the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A man uses a plastic crate to cover himself during heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People perform yoga inside a stadium in Ahmedabad, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People enjoy the rainy weather on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
People shelter from the rain under umbrellas on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
People rest on tetrapods along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party attend a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items and fuel, in Ahmedabad, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party attend a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items and fuel, in Ahmedabad, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A farmer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A devotee walks past the mural of Hindu deities after taking a holy dip in the Narmada river at Dwari Ghat in Jabalpur, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A potter places earthen pots out to dry at a workshop in Kolkata, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
