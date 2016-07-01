India this week
India Cricket - India practice session Bengaluru, India - 30/06/16. India's newly appointed cricket coach Anil Kumble attends a practice session. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Workers erect scaffolding to build a pillar at the site of the metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian Navy's Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC) warship is seen in the waters of the river Ganges after its launch at Kidderpore Docks in Kolkata, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An aspiring model poses as she waits for her turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People remove weed from a stream in Srinagar, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man adjusts vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in Chandigarh, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy looks on as he catches fish in a partially dried-up pond in Agartala, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Boys catch fish in a partially dried-up pond in Agartala, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A cargo ship is pictured as it approaches Kidderpore Docks in Kolkata, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (C) attends a meeting with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (R) in New Delhi, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attends a meeting with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (unseen) in New Delhi, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim shakes hands with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) before their meeting in New Delhi, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman smokes a pipe before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman fills water in a container before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy tries to hit a shuttlecock with a wooden bat at a slum in Mumbai, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy falls from his bicycle at a slum in Mumbai, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man washes used trousers before they are sold in a second-hand clothing market in Mumbai, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
New scooters are pictured at a stock yard during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line of a Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India manufacturing plant in Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An employee works on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line at the manufacturing plant in Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line at the manufacturing plant in Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An employee checks the tyre of a new scooter on an assembly line during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line of a Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India manufacturing plant at Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, June 29, 2016....more
A woman arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which are kept out to dry at a factory in Allahabad, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man hangs strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Allahabad, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which are kept out to dry at a factory in Allahabad, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
School children hold candles as they pray during a vigil to show solidarity with the victims of the attack at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, in Agartala, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
School children hold candles and placards as they pray during a vigil to show solidarity with the victims of the attack at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, in Agartala, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Employees pack tins of sweetened condensed milk inside Nestle's factory in Moga district in the northern state of Punjab, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/File Photo
A muezzin stands as he makes his call to prayer inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim reacts as a girl shows him a drawing, during his visit to an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre in New Delhi, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl feeds her brother in a slum area under a flyover in Kolkata, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys play carom in a slum area under a flyover in Kolkata, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims prays inside a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Muslim man reads the Koran at his shop during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman uses a plastic sheet to cover herself during heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker uses a grinder on the joints of a giant utensil at an iron utensils manufacturing unit in Kolkata, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A monkey runs past a man as it crosses a bridge on the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man uses a plastic crate to cover himself during heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People perform yoga inside a stadium in Ahmedabad, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People enjoy the rainy weather on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People shelter from the rain under umbrellas on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People rest on tetrapods along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party attend a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items and fuel, in Ahmedabad, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party attend a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items and fuel, in Ahmedabad, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A devotee walks past the mural of Hindu deities after taking a holy dip in the Narmada river at Dwari Ghat in Jabalpur, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A potter places earthen pots out to dry at a workshop in Kolkata, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
