India this week
A man carrying garlands of marigold flowers looks on at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) inspects a guard of honour during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Muslim man and his son make their way to Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims stand as they prepare to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator shows a message on his T-shirt during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator throws stones amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against what protesters say is the house arrest of Kashmiri separatist leaders, after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama eats a piece of a cake to celebrate his birthday at Drepung Loseling Monastery in Mundgod, in the southern state of Karnataka, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Hindu devotee shows his back with a message about Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, who last month announced that he will step down after just one three-year term, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in...more
A man pulls a boat carrying devotees on the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim man tries a traditional cap at a stall outside a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mahout paints his elephant on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, outside the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man uses his umbrella to shield himself from a wave during high tide at the sea front in Mumbai, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Muslim woman checks bangles on display at a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Family members of Tarishi Jain, who was killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant in Dhaka, mourn as they wait to receive her body at the airport in New Delhi, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members of Tarishi Jain, who was killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant in Dhaka, mourn as her body is taken away for cremation in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members of Tarishi Jain, who was killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant in Dhaka, carry her body for cremation in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A casket containing the body of Tarishi Jain, who was killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant in Dhaka, is seen before her cremation in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
India this week
