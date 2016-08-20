Edition:
India this week

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with an Indian national flag. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan pose together. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Victor Lebedev (RUS) of Russia and Sandeep Tomar (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A man sleeps on a stone plaque inside a park in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
French artist Marko Clement paints a mural of a tiger on a wall in Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Women in Srinagar take part in a demonstration against the recent killings in the region as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Indian Army soldiers display their martial skills during a two-day �Know Your Army� exhibition in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Two women and a girl make their way along a street littered with rocks thrown by protestors in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A boy looks back at a member of the security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A man sits on the outer wall of his flooded house as a boat arrives to evacuate him at a residential area in Allahabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A boy gestures at a member of the security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A man points his weapon at an effigy depicting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chanting slogans during an anti-India protest in Quetta, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Maria Prevolaraki (GRE) of Greece and Babita Kumari (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Masked youths attend a demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of English lecturer, Shabir Ahmad, whom they say was killed by members of the security forces following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A man displays injuries which he says were sustained from beatings by security forces near Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A father comforts his son whom he said was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Women dance along the shores of the Arabian Sea to celebrate Narali Purnima or coconut festival in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A woman attempts to cover a tear gas canister fired by police at a crowd in Srinagar protesting against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A girl looks for "Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A rag picker carries a sack of recyclable material at a garbage dump in Guwahati, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A woman kisses her son at a fire temple during the Parsi New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A boy talks to his grandmother at a fire temple during the Parsi New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A eunuch applies make-up as another is reflected in a mirror before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A Parsi man touches the walls of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests during the Parsi New Year day in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A woman rides a bicycle across a road during rains in Allahabad, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
An artisan makes an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Chandigarh, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Kashmiri villagers sit next to the bodies of civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, during their funerals in Beerwah, north of Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Jan Jorgensen (DEN) of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's 200m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srabani Nanda (IND) of India reacts REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A cadet from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) shouts commands at a parade during India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A policeman rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L, wearing turban) greets school children after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
