Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 26, 2016 | 11:35pm IST

India this week

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 36
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
2 / 36
People affected by flooding run to receive emergency food parcels delivered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People affected by flooding run to receive emergency food parcels delivered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People affected by flooding run to receive emergency food parcels delivered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
3 / 36
An aerial view of a flooded village on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An aerial view of a flooded village on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
An aerial view of a flooded village on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
4 / 36
A man wades through water with a horse in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man wades through water with a horse in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A man wades through water with a horse in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 36
A boy dives off from a boat under maintenance in a dry dock in Mumbai, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A boy dives off from a boat under maintenance in a dry dock in Mumbai, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A boy dives off from a boat under maintenance in a dry dock in Mumbai, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
6 / 36
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 36
A man throws a rock at security personnel following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man throws a rock at security personnel following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A man throws a rock at security personnel following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 36
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 36
A horse stands in the road in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A horse stands in the road in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A horse stands in the road in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 36
A boy climbs a partially submerged electric pole as he plays with others on the flooded banks of Ganga river, in Allahabad, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy climbs a partially submerged electric pole as he plays with others on the flooded banks of Ganga river, in Allahabad, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A boy climbs a partially submerged electric pole as he plays with others on the flooded banks of Ganga river, in Allahabad, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
11 / 36
A woman stands on rubble to talk to her friends after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman stands on rubble to talk to her friends after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A woman stands on rubble to talk to her friends after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 36
A child stands among rubble after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A child stands among rubble after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A child stands among rubble after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 36
A camel trader stands next to his camels at the Tejaji Cattle Fair in the village Parbatsar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A camel trader stands next to his camels at the Tejaji Cattle Fair in the village Parbatsar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A camel trader stands next to his camels at the Tejaji Cattle Fair in the village Parbatsar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
14 / 36
A schoolboy covers himself with a towel as he travels on a motorcycle with his father during heavy rain in Chandigarh, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A schoolboy covers himself with a towel as he travels on a motorcycle with his father during heavy rain in Chandigarh, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A schoolboy covers himself with a towel as he travels on a motorcycle with his father during heavy rain in Chandigarh, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
15 / 36
A man sleeps on a stone plaque inside a park in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man sleeps on a stone plaque inside a park in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A man sleeps on a stone plaque inside a park in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
16 / 36
Indian Army soldiers participate in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian Army soldiers participate in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Indian Army soldiers participate in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 36
A man sits on the outer wall of his flooded house as a boat arrives to evacuate him at a residential area in Allahabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man sits on the outer wall of his flooded house as a boat arrives to evacuate him at a residential area in Allahabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A man sits on the outer wall of his flooded house as a boat arrives to evacuate him at a residential area in Allahabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
18 / 36
A girl peers from her house as a member of the security forces patrols a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A girl peers from her house as a member of the security forces patrols a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A girl peers from her house as a member of the security forces patrols a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 36
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 36
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 36
A Hindu man touches a wall of a temple as he offers prayers after taking a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu man touches a wall of a temple as he offers prayers after taking a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A Hindu man touches a wall of a temple as he offers prayers after taking a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 36
Protesters hold the flag of Pakistan during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Protesters hold the flag of Pakistan during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Protesters hold the flag of Pakistan during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
23 / 36
A girl performs a balancing act on a rope in Nagaon district in Assam, India August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl performs a balancing act on a rope in Nagaon district in Assam, India August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A girl performs a balancing act on a rope in Nagaon district in Assam, India August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 36
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
25 / 36
A worker covers a statue of Mother Teresa after its installation on a podium, before its official unveiling later today on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker covers a statue of Mother Teresa after its installation on a podium, before its official unveiling later today on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A worker covers a statue of Mother Teresa after its installation on a podium, before its official unveiling later today on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
26 / 36
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, a religious institution founded by Mother Teresa, offer prayers on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, a religious institution founded by Mother Teresa, offer prayers on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, a religious institution founded by Mother Teresa, offer prayers on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
27 / 36
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
28 / 36
Children dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Krishna in Agartala, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Children dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Krishna in Agartala, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Children dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Krishna in Agartala, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
29 / 36
An Indian Air Force helicopter casts a shadow after supplying relief goods to the flood victims on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An Indian Air Force helicopter casts a shadow after supplying relief goods to the flood victims on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
An Indian Air Force helicopter casts a shadow after supplying relief goods to the flood victims on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
30 / 36
Police detain women during a protest organized by the main opposition Congress party and people of India's low-caste Dalit community against what they say are increasing atrocities against the Dalit community, in Gandhinagar, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police detain women during a protest organized by the main opposition Congress party and people of India's low-caste Dalit community against what they say are increasing atrocities against the Dalit community, in Gandhinagar, India, August 23, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Police detain women during a protest organized by the main opposition Congress party and people of India's low-caste Dalit community against what they say are increasing atrocities against the Dalit community, in Gandhinagar, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
31 / 36
Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu waves as she stands on top of a bus during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu waves as she stands on top of a bus during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu waves as she stands on top of a bus during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 36
Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu (R) and her coach Pullela Gopichand wave during a felicitation parade after their return from Rio Olympics, upon their arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu (R) and her coach Pullela Gopichand wave during a felicitation parade after their return from Rio Olympics, upon their arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu (R) and her coach Pullela Gopichand wave during a felicitation parade after their return from Rio Olympics, upon their arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
33 / 36
Hand-rickshaw pullers wait for customers along a roadside in Kolkata, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hand-rickshaw pullers wait for customers along a roadside in Kolkata, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Hand-rickshaw pullers wait for customers along a roadside in Kolkata, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
34 / 36
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar waves as she stands in a vehicle during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar waves as she stands in a vehicle during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar waves as she stands in a vehicle during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
35 / 36
Workers carry sacks of tea leaves at a tea estate in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers carry sacks of tea leaves at a tea estate in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Workers carry sacks of tea leaves at a tea estate in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Bridging the continents

Bridging the continents

Next Slideshows

Bridging the continents

Bridging the continents

Turkey opens one of the world's biggest suspension bridges, creating a new link between two continents.

26 Aug 2016
The first rabbit cafe

The first rabbit cafe

Hong Kong opens its first rabbit cafe despite warning from vets that it could put stress on the animals.

26 Aug 2016
Drones deliver

Drones deliver

Drones now deliver everything from pizza and packages to live video at sporting events.

25 Aug 2016
World's highest-paid actors

World's highest-paid actors

The top-earning actors from Hollywood to Bollywood.

25 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast