India this week
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People affected by flooding run to receive emergency food parcels delivered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An aerial view of a flooded village on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man wades through water with a horse in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy dives off from a boat under maintenance in a dry dock in Mumbai, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016....more
A man throws a rock at security personnel following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016....more
A horse stands in the road in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy climbs a partially submerged electric pole as he plays with others on the flooded banks of Ganga river, in Allahabad, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman stands on rubble to talk to her friends after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child stands among rubble after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A camel trader stands next to his camels at the Tejaji Cattle Fair in the village Parbatsar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A schoolboy covers himself with a towel as he travels on a motorcycle with his father during heavy rain in Chandigarh, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man sleeps on a stone plaque inside a park in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian Army soldiers participate in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sits on the outer wall of his flooded house as a boat arrives to evacuate him at a residential area in Allahabad, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A girl peers from her house as a member of the security forces patrols a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu man touches a wall of a temple as he offers prayers after taking a dip in the river Ganges in Kolkata, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Protesters hold the flag of Pakistan during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl performs a balancing act on a rope in Nagaon district in Assam, India August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A worker covers a statue of Mother Teresa after its installation on a podium, before its official unveiling later today on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, a religious institution founded by Mother Teresa, offer prayers on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Krishna in Agartala, India August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An Indian Air Force helicopter casts a shadow after supplying relief goods to the flood victims on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Police detain women during a protest organized by the main opposition Congress party and people of India's low-caste Dalit community against what they say are increasing atrocities against the Dalit community, in Gandhinagar, India, August 23, 2016....more
Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu waves as she stands on top of a bus during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu (R) and her coach Pullela Gopichand wave during a felicitation parade after their return from Rio Olympics, upon their arrival in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Hand-rickshaw pullers wait for customers along a roadside in Kolkata, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar waves as she stands in a vehicle during her felicitation parade after her return from Rio Olympics, upon her arrival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Workers carry sacks of tea leaves at a tea estate in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
India this week
