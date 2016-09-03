India This Week
Workers from various trade unions shout slogans during a protest rally, as part of a nationwide strike, in Ahmedabad, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) chats with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) as he visits Quan Su Buddhism pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc attend a signing ceremony after their meeting at the Government office in Hanoi, Vietnam September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of bank employees union shout slogans during an anti-government protest rally, organised as part of a nationwide strike, in Mumbai, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women react from inside a police vehicle after their detention during a protest rally, as part of a nationwide strike, in Ahmedabad, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Nurses shout anti-government slogans during a protest, as part of a nationwide strike, in Chandigarh, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Idols of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are painted by the roadside in Delhi, India September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Traders unload goats from a supply truck for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ajmer, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Workers from different trade unions ride motorcycles during a protest rally, as part of a nationwide strike, in Bengaluru, India September 2, 2016. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, poses with his wife Nita (C) and son Akash before addressing the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man lays dyed cattle skins between railway tracks for drying in Kolkata, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators react during a protest organised by Minority Youth Federation against the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to India, in Kolkata, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) meets Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in New Delhi, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool
A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman and girl wade across a flooded road during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity offers a prayer inside a church at Prem Dan, a home for the destitute and old, run by the Missionaries of Charity ahead of Mother Teresa's canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India, August 31,...more
A stagehand gestures after checking lights backstage before the start of a mythological play inside a theatre in Bengaluru, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Demonstrators try to hurl stones at an Indian police vehicle during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016....more
A man sleeps on fishing nets in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during a joint news conference with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi, India, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play on pontoons as clouds gather over the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man carries a stray dog along a road in Agartala, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An artisan makes an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A protester throws a stone amidst smoke from tear gas fired by Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People pull a goat after it was unloaded from a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
