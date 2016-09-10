India this week
A Kashmiri woman reacts during the funeral of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, in Srinagar September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
Kashmiri women react as they watch people carry away a coffin containing the body of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, for his...more
Kashmiri men carry a coffin containing the body of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, during his funeral in Srinagar September 10,...more
A trader stands next to a herd of goats put up for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy walks past the carcass of a male elephant who forest officials suspected to have died after eating paddy sprayed with pesticides in a field in Nagaon district in Assam, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman touches the carcass of a male elephant who forest officials suspected to have died after eating paddy sprayed with pesticides in a field in Nagaon district in Assam, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
2016 Rio Paralympics - Men's High Jump - T42 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/09/2016. Mariyappan Thangavelu of India celebrates with his gold medal during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
2016 Rio Paralympics - Men's High Jump - T42 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/09/2016. Mariyappan Thangavelu of India competes on his way to winning the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2016 Rio Paralympics - Men's High Jump - T42 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/09/2016. An official watches as Bhati Varun Singh of India competes. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2016 Rio Paralympics - Men's High Jump - T42 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/09/2016. Gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu of India (L) celebrates with compatriot and bronze medal winner Bhati Varun Singh after the event....more
2016 Rio Paralympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/09/2016. Athletes from India take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman runs amid tear gas smoke during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A motorist rides a bike on an empty road on the day of a state-wide strike called by various organisations to protest against a Supreme Court order asking Karnataka to release water from the river Cauvery to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, in...more
A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sits in the back of a taxi with a goat after purchasing it from a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man shows the teeth of a goat to his customer at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Allahabad, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A trader gives water to his goat as he waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the waters of the river Ganges on the third day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Anand Mahindra (L), chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, and Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, an app-based cab service provider, take a selfie during a news conference in Mumbai, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry clay water pots as they take part in a procession marking the end of Jhulelal Chaliha, a 40-day-long fasting festival of the Sindhi community, in Ahmedabad, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party in Chandigarh, to demand scholarships to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes students in various institutions in Punjab,...more
A demonstrator tries to cross a police barricade during a protest organised by Congress party in Chandigarh, to demand scholarships for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes students in various institutions in Punjab, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay...more
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters pick up stones to throws at an Indian police vehicle during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. President Barack Obama shares a toast with fellow world leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the ASEAN Summit gala dinner in Vientiane, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity clap as they sing a prayer song during Mother Teresa's death anniversary in Kolkata, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man holds a poster of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
