Pictures | Fri Oct 21, 2016 | 6:00pm IST

India This Week

A man washes his horse as a woman bathes her son at concrete water pens under a flyover in a slum area in Kolkata October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Muslims attend a rally against a proposed uniform civil code and demand a reservation quota in colleges and in government jobs, in Mumbai October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Married women pose for pictures as they perform rituals for the well being of their husbands during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth in Ahmedabad October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A potter dries earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on a wooden slab attached to a rooftop at a workshop in Kolkata, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
An artist applies henna on a woman's hand ahead of the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth in Jammu October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A child sits at the entrance of a pottery workshop in Dharavi, Mumbai, India October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi sits in her car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Police officers and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers carry the coffin of their fallen colleague who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Zakura on Friday, during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Police officers and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers carry the coffin of their fallen colleague who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Zakura on Friday, during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A farmer rests upon sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A woman paints earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Married women pray for the well being of their husbands during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth, inside a temple in Chandigarh October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A private security guard sits inside the Deer Park which according to local media reports is temporarily closed to visitors as a precautionary measure�amid a bird flu scare, in New Delhi, India, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A private security guard wearing a mask stands next to a notice tied to a gate of the Deer Park which according to local media is temporarily closed to visitors as a precautionary measure�amid a bird flu scare, in New Delhi, India, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A private security guard wearing a mask stands next to a notice tied to a gate of the Deer Park which according to local media is temporarily closed to visitors as a precautionary measure amid a bird flu scare, in New Delhi, India, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Participants hold placards during a protest demanding an end to what they say is discrimination and violence against the transgender community, in Bengaluru, India October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A worker fills small paper rolls with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) reads a joint statement as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave for their meeting after a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Artists apply henna on women's hands on the eve of the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth at a market place in Chandigarh, India October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
An artist applies henna on a woman's hand on the eve of the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth at a market place in Chandigarh, India October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Indian army soldiers perform during a two-day long "Know Your Army" exhibition to attract more youths into the army, in Ahmedabad, India, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
