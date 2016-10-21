India This Week
A man washes his horse as a woman bathes her son at concrete water pens under a flyover in a slum area in Kolkata October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims attend a rally against a proposed uniform civil code and demand a reservation quota in colleges and in government jobs, in Mumbai October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Married women pose for pictures as they perform rituals for the well being of their husbands during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth in Ahmedabad October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election campaign,...more
A potter dries earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on a wooden slab attached to a rooftop at a workshop in Kolkata, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist applies henna on a woman's hand ahead of the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth in Jammu October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A child sits at the entrance of a pottery workshop in Dharavi, Mumbai, India October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi sits in her car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers carry the coffin of their fallen colleague who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Zakura on Friday, during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 15, 2016....more
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and...more
A farmer rests upon sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman paints earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Married women pray for the well being of their husbands during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth, inside a temple in Chandigarh October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A private security guard sits inside the Deer Park which according to local media reports is temporarily closed to visitors as a precautionary measure�amid a bird flu scare, in New Delhi, India, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A private security guard wearing a mask stands next to a notice tied to a gate of the Deer Park which according to local media is temporarily closed to visitors as a precautionary measure�amid a bird flu scare, in New Delhi, India, October 21, 2016....more
Participants hold placards during a protest demanding an end to what they say is discrimination and violence against the transgender community, in Bengaluru, India October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A worker fills small paper rolls with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) reads a joint statement as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave for their meeting after a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Artists apply henna on women's hands on the eve of the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth at a market place in Chandigarh, India October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artist applies henna on a woman's hand on the eve of the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth at a market place in Chandigarh, India October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential...more
Indian army soldiers perform during a two-day long "Know Your Army" exhibition to attract more youths into the army, in Ahmedabad, India, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa,...more
