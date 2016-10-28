India This Week
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium - 28/10/16 Switzerland's Martina Hingis and India's Sania Mirza in action during their quarterfinal match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee Yaocheng Livepic
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, carry earthen lamps as they gather inside a temple to celebrate Diwali, organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A gardener waters a lawn in front of an advertisement for India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai, India, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Pigeons fly inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A name board is pictured at the entrance of Bombay House, headquarters of Tata Group, in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A school boy holds an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) assault rifle on display during a programme organized by Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, to attract youth in joining the force at their headquarters in Agartala, India, October 27, 2016....more
Ratan Tata, interim chairman of India's Tata group, looks on from inside his vehicle after leaving his office building in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People smoke cigarettes along a road in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh visit the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh leave after visiting the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key and his wife Bronagh pose for a photograph during their visit to the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in...more
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest organised by the activists of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as they demand the boycott of Chinese products, in New Delhi, India,...more
A vendor checks and arranges used jeans for re-sale at a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waits for his New Zealand's counterpart John Key during Key's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key's wife Bronagh (L) during Key's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, October 26,...more
A girl, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is rushed to a government hospital in Ranbir Singh Pura area near Jammu, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A forest guard provides water to an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, as it lies in a field in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru,...more
Farmers attend a protest against what they say is India's plan to allow genetically modified (GM) mustard crop, in New Delhi, India, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers harvest cotton in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers place the coffin of their fallen colleague, who died after shelling across the border between India and Pakistan, during a wreath laying ceremony at their headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu October 24,...more
People collect water chestnuts locally known as "Singada" from a pond in Masuda town in the desert state of Rajasthan, India October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Plain-clothes policemen present a man (C), who they said is an accused of spying for Pakistan, before the media at a police crime branch in New Delhi, India October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Plain-clothes policemen present two Indian men (bottom 2nd R and 2nd L), who they said are accused of spying for Pakistan, before the media inside the police headquarters in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
