India this week

People carry the body of Mujeeb Sheikh, one of the eight members of banned militant group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who were killed by Indian police hours after escaping from a jail on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, during his funeral in...more

People carry the body of Mujeeb Sheikh, one of the eight members of banned militant group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who were killed by Indian police hours after escaping from a jail on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, during his funeral in Ahmedabad, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close