Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Nov 6, 2016 | 10:20pm IST

India This Week

A woman carries bamboo logs on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A woman carries bamboo logs on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A woman carries bamboo logs on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
1 / 27
A man rows a boat with his son on a foggy morning in the Yamuna river in Allahabad, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man rows a boat with his son on a foggy morning in the Yamuna river in Allahabad, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A man rows a boat with his son on a foggy morning in the Yamuna river in Allahabad, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
2 / 27
Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
3 / 27
Akhilesh Yadav, chief ninister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Akhilesh Yadav, chief ninister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Akhilesh Yadav, chief ninister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
4 / 27
An elephant leaves a tent with its trainer after a performance at a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An elephant leaves a tent with its trainer after a performance at a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
An elephant leaves a tent with its trainer after a performance at a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 27
Artists perform acrobatic stunts with an elephant in a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Artists perform acrobatic stunts with an elephant in a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Artists perform acrobatic stunts with an elephant in a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
6 / 27
Devotees sit on a road as they wait to collect free religious materials to perform prayers ahead of the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Devotees sit on a road as they wait to collect free religious materials to perform prayers ahead of the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Devotees sit on a road as they wait to collect free religious materials to perform prayers ahead of the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 27
A trader unties the legs of a camel in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A trader unties the legs of a camel in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A trader unties the legs of a camel in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
8 / 27
A woman lights a candle on the grave of her relative before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman lights a candle on the grave of her relative before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A woman lights a candle on the grave of her relative before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 27
People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 27
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter team performs at Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station as part of the IAF Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter team performs at Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station as part of the IAF Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter team performs at Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station as part of the IAF Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
11 / 27
A worker works at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker works at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A worker works at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 27
Labourers work on the roof of a residential complex on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Labourers work on the roof of a residential complex on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Labourers work on the roof of a residential complex on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 27
A man walks in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man walks in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A man walks in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 27
A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
15 / 27
Tea garden workers gather to weigh tea leaves after plucking them at a tea estate in Nagaon district, in Assam, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Tea garden workers gather to weigh tea leaves after plucking them at a tea estate in Nagaon district, in Assam, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Tea garden workers gather to weigh tea leaves after plucking them at a tea estate in Nagaon district, in Assam, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
16 / 27
People carry the body of Mujeeb Sheikh, one of the eight members of banned militant group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who were killed by Indian police hours after escaping from a jail on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, during his funeral in Ahmedabad, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People carry the body of Mujeeb Sheikh, one of the eight members of banned militant group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who were killed by Indian police hours after escaping from a jail on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, during his funeral in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People carry the body of Mujeeb Sheikh, one of the eight members of banned militant group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who were killed by Indian police hours after escaping from a jail on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, during his funeral in Ahmedabad, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 27
Men are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Men are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Men are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
18 / 27
A boy plays with a plastic bucket on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy plays with a plastic bucket on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A boy plays with a plastic bucket on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 27
Villagers carry a child, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, towards a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Villagers carry a child, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, towards a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Villagers carry a child, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, towards a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
20 / 27
A boy plays inside a scrapped car on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy plays inside a scrapped car on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A boy plays inside a scrapped car on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 27
Workers chop vegetables before preparing their meal on the banks of the river Ganga in Kolkata, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Workers chop vegetables before preparing their meal on the banks of the river Ganga in Kolkata, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Workers chop vegetables before preparing their meal on the banks of the river Ganga in Kolkata, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 27
A woman, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is pictured inside a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A woman, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is pictured inside a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is pictured inside a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
23 / 27
Hindu devotees hold up scarves to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees hold up scarves to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Hindu devotees hold up scarves to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
24 / 27
A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
25 / 27
Police officers and Special Task Force soldiers stand beside dead bodies of the suspected members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who earlier today escaped the high security jail in Bhopal, and later got killed in an encounter at the Acharpura village on the outskirts of Bhopal, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Police officers and Special Task Force soldiers stand beside dead bodies of the suspected members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who earlier today escaped the high security jail in Bhopal, and later got killed in an...more

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Police officers and Special Task Force soldiers stand beside dead bodies of the suspected members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who earlier today escaped the high security jail in Bhopal, and later got killed in an encounter at the Acharpura village on the outskirts of Bhopal, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Close
26 / 27
A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Airshow China

Airshow China

Next Slideshows

Airshow China

Airshow China

Aerobatics, stealth fighters and more at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai.

04 Nov 2016
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

03 Nov 2016
Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

03 Nov 2016
All Souls Day in India

All Souls Day in India

People in India pray in front of the grave of their relatives on All Souls Day.

02 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast