India This Week
A woman carries bamboo logs on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man rows a boat with his son on a foggy morning in the Yamuna river in Allahabad, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016....more
Akhilesh Yadav, chief ninister of Uttar Pradesh and the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, waves at his supporters during a Rath Yatra, or a chariot journey, as part of an election campaign in Lucknow, India November 3, 2016....more
An elephant leaves a tent with its trainer after a performance at a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Artists perform acrobatic stunts with an elephant in a circus in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees sit on a road as they wait to collect free religious materials to perform prayers ahead of the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A trader unties the legs of a camel in Pushkar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A woman lights a candle on the grave of her relative before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter team performs at Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station as part of the IAF Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A worker works at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers work on the roof of a residential complex on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Tea garden workers gather to weigh tea leaves after plucking them at a tea estate in Nagaon district, in Assam, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People carry the body of Mujeeb Sheikh, one of the eight members of banned militant group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who were killed by Indian police hours after escaping from a jail on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, during his funeral in...more
Men are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A boy plays with a plastic bucket on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Villagers carry a child, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, towards a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy plays inside a scrapped car on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers chop vegetables before preparing their meal on the banks of the river Ganga in Kolkata, India, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is pictured inside a government hospital in Jammu, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Hindu devotees hold up scarves to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Police officers and Special Task Force soldiers stand beside dead bodies of the suspected members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who earlier today escaped the high security jail in Bhopal, and later got killed in an...more
A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
