Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016

India This Week

Cricket - India v England - First Test cricket match - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 11/11/2016. India's Murali Vijay (L) celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A man displays a new 2000 Indian rupee banknote after withdrawing from a bank in Jammu, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) bow to national flags as they review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - First Test cricket match - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 11/11/2016. India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Cricket - India v England - First Test cricket match - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 11/11/2016. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Old high denomination bank notes are seen kept in buckets at a counter as people stand in a queue to deposit their money inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A notice is pasted on the window of a medicine shop stating the refusal of the acceptance of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes in Bengaluru, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A person stands with his documents in a queue outside a branch of the State Bank of india as people wait to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A bank employee reacts as people shout while they wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A couple puts 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes into a charity donation box inside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, in Chandigarh, India November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi�s picture burns during a protest against the government�s withdrawal of 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes across India, in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man makes a poster before attending a protest against the Indian government�s withdrawal of 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes across India, in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A decorated camel performs a dance during a competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A trader displays his camel during a camel decoration competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals mainly camels are brought to be sold and traded in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Sales persons wait for customers at a gold jewelry showroom in Chandigarh, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man reads a cover story in a daily national newspaper about the withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation across India, at a roadside stall in Allahabad, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A government bus conductor checks a 500 Indian rupee banknote before issuing a ticket to a passenger in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May receives a souvenir from officials during her visit to the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Cricket - England team practice session - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 8/11/16. England's players stretch. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
India's captain Virat Kohli attends a news conference ahead of their first test cricket match against England in Rajkot, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A man takes a picture with his mobile phone as he takes part in a rally demanding increase in allowances for clerics and opposing the government's move to change the Muslim Personal Law, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A journalist wears chain and lock around his mouth during a protest in front of Bombay House, headquarters of Tata Group, against the assault on journalists by the company's private security guards last week, in Mumbai, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Muslims shout slogans as they take part in a rally demanding increase in allowances for clerics and opposing the government's move to change the Muslim Personal Law, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Journalists hold placards as they protest in front of Bombay House, headquarters of Tata Group, against the assault on journalists by the company's private security guards last week, in Mumbai, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Smoke billows from paddy waste stubble as it burns in a field on the outskirts of Chandigarh, India November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A man paddles his cycle amidst smoke billowing from burning paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar, India November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A cyclist crosses a temporary bridge on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A trader arrives with his camels at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hindu devotees hold offerings as they worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media as his British counterpart Theresa May looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Japan.

11 Nov 2016
Hundreds lined up outside Indian banks on Thursday to deposit or exchange money after banks reopened following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and...

11 Nov 2016
The withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes has led to confusion and anger among Indians after the government's shock move.

09 Nov 2016
Hindu Sena, an Indian fringe group, lends support to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

09 Nov 2016

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Our top photos from the past week.

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

