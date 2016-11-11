India This Week
Cricket - India v England - First Test cricket match - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 11/11/2016. India's Murali Vijay (L) celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man displays a new 2000 Indian rupee banknote after withdrawing from a bank in Jammu, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (L) bow to national flags as they review an honor guard before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
Cricket - India v England - First Test cricket match - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 11/11/2016. India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - India v England - First Test cricket match - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 11/11/2016. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Old high denomination bank notes are seen kept in buckets at a counter as people stand in a queue to deposit their money inside a bank in the northern city of Kanpur, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A notice is pasted on the window of a medicine shop stating the refusal of the acceptance of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes in Bengaluru, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A person stands with his documents in a queue outside a branch of the State Bank of india as people wait to exchange old high denomination bank notes in Old Delhi, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A bank employee reacts as people shout while they wait to enter a bank in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A couple puts 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes into a charity donation box inside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, in Chandigarh, India November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi�s picture burns during a protest against the government�s withdrawal of 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes across India, in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man makes a poster before attending a protest against the Indian government�s withdrawal of 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes across India, in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A decorated camel performs a dance during a competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A trader displays his camel during a camel decoration competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals mainly camels are brought to be sold and traded in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Sales persons wait for customers at a gold jewelry showroom in Chandigarh, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man reads a cover story in a daily national newspaper about the withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation across India, at a roadside stall in Allahabad, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A government bus conductor checks a 500 Indian rupee banknote before issuing a ticket to a passenger in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May receives a souvenir from officials during her visit to the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Someshwara Swamy temple in Bengaluru, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Cricket - England team practice session - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India - 8/11/16. England's players stretch. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's captain Virat Kohli attends a news conference ahead of their first test cricket match against England in Rajkot, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man takes a picture with his mobile phone as he takes part in a rally demanding increase in allowances for clerics and opposing the government's move to change the Muslim Personal Law, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 8,...more
A journalist wears chain and lock around his mouth during a protest in front of Bombay House, headquarters of Tata Group, against the assault on journalists by the company's private security guards last week, in Mumbai, India, November 8, 2016....more
Muslims shout slogans as they take part in a rally demanding increase in allowances for clerics and opposing the government's move to change the Muslim Personal Law, according to a media release, in Kolkata, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Journalists hold placards as they protest in front of Bombay House, headquarters of Tata Group, against the assault on journalists by the company's private security guards last week, in Mumbai, India, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smoke billows from paddy waste stubble as it burns in a field on the outskirts of Chandigarh, India November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man paddles his cycle amidst smoke billowing from burning paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar, India November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A cyclist crosses a temporary bridge on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A trader arrives with his camels at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Hindu devotees hold offerings as they worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Ahmedabad, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves towards the media as his British counterpart Theresa May looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
