Pictures | Fri Nov 18, 2016

India This Week

Police detain activists of the youth wing of Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police detain activists of the youth wing of Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Police detain activists of the youth wing of Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bird flies past the newly built INS Chennai, India�s third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A bird flies past the newly built INS Chennai, India�s third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A bird flies past the newly built INS Chennai, India�s third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An Indian Navy personnel member stands in front of the rocket launcher system mounted on the deck of the newly built INS Chennai, India's third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An Indian Navy personnel member stands in front of the rocket launcher system mounted on the deck of the newly built INS Chennai, India's third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
An Indian Navy personnel member stands in front of the rocket launcher system mounted on the deck of the newly built INS Chennai, India's third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Participants get ready backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Participants get ready backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Participants get ready backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People queue next to a mobile exchange van to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People queue next to a mobile exchange van to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
People queue next to a mobile exchange van to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man offers ice cream to people as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man offers ice cream to people as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A man offers ice cream to people as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 18/11/16. India's players celebrate the dismissal of England's Alastair Cook. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 18/11/16. India's players celebrate the dismissal of England's Alastair Cook. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 18/11/16. India's players celebrate the dismissal of England's Alastair Cook. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16. A ground staff chases a dog in the field. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16. A ground staff chases a dog in the field. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16. A ground staff chases a dog in the field. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Masked protesters offer funeral prayers of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Masked protesters offer funeral prayers of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Masked protesters offer funeral prayers of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in Assam, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in Assam, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in Assam, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government�s decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government�s decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor arranges roses as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A vendor arranges roses as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A vendor arranges roses as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) walks to speak with the media as he arrives to attend the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) walks to speak with the media as he arrives to attend the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) walks to speak with the media as he arrives to attend the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin extends his hand for a hand shake with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during Rivlin's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin extends his hand for a hand shake with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during Rivlin's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin extends his hand for a hand shake with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during Rivlin's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man plays a damru, a small two headed drum, as he offers prayers at the banks of the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Allahabad, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man plays a damru, a small two headed drum, as he offers prayers at the banks of the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Allahabad, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man plays a damru, a small two headed drum, as he offers prayers at the banks of the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Allahabad, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A shopkeeper prepares garlands of Indian currency notes at a shop in a market in Jammu, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A shopkeeper prepares garlands of Indian currency notes at a shop in a market in Jammu, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A shopkeeper prepares garlands of Indian currency notes at a shop in a market in Jammu, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers offer floral tributes to a wild elephant, who according to the forest officials died due to electrocution by the low-tension electric wires, at a tea estate in Nagaon district in Assam, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers offer floral tributes to a wild elephant, who according to the forest officials died due to electrocution by the low-tension electric wires, at a tea estate in Nagaon district in Assam, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Villagers offer floral tributes to a wild elephant, who according to the forest officials died due to electrocution by the low-tension electric wires, at a tea estate in Nagaon district in Assam, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Devotees eat at a community kitchen adjoining a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Devotees eat at a community kitchen adjoining a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Devotees eat at a community kitchen adjoining a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Demonstrators shout slogans on top of a police vehicle during the funeral of Rizwan Ahmad, 21, who according to local media was hit by a police vehicle a week ago on the outskirts of Srinagar, and succumbed to his injuries on Monday in Srinagar, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Demonstrators shout slogans on top of a police vehicle during the funeral of Rizwan Ahmad, 21, who according to local media was hit by a police vehicle a week ago on the outskirts of Srinagar, and succumbed to his injuries on Monday in Srinagar, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans on top of a police vehicle during the funeral of Rizwan Ahmad, 21, who according to local media was hit by a police vehicle a week ago on the outskirts of Srinagar, and succumbed to his injuries on Monday in Srinagar, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Artists wearing traditional dresses perform during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas in Agartala, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Artists wearing traditional dresses perform during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas in Agartala, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Artists wearing traditional dresses perform during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas in Agartala, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Sikh women pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sikh women pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Sikh women pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist displays a sword on the last day of Pushkar Fair, during which thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

An artist displays a sword on the last day of Pushkar Fair, during which thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
An artist displays a sword on the last day of Pushkar Fair, during which thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Hindu women worship after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu women worship after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Hindu women worship after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, "Out of cash". REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, "Out of cash". REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, "Out of cash". REUTERS/Ajay Verma
