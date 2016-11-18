India This Week
Police detain activists of the youth wing of Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2016....more
A bird flies past the newly built INS Chennai, India�s third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An Indian Navy personnel member stands in front of the rocket launcher system mounted on the deck of the newly built INS Chennai, India's third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India,...more
A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Participants get ready backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People queue next to a mobile exchange van to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man offers ice cream to people as they queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 18/11/16. India's players celebrate the dismissal of England's Alastair Cook. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16. A ground staff chases a dog in the field. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Masked protesters offer funeral prayers of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar, November 17, 2016....more
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 17/11/16 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in Assam, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Delegation of members of parliamentarians and leaders from various political parties march towards India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace against the government�s decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation, in New...more
A vendor arranges roses as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) walks to speak with the media as he arrives to attend the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin extends his hand for a hand shake with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during Rivlin's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan...more
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man plays a damru, a small two headed drum, as he offers prayers at the banks of the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Allahabad, India, November 14, 2016....more
A shopkeeper prepares garlands of Indian currency notes at a shop in a market in Jammu, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers offer floral tributes to a wild elephant, who according to the forest officials died due to electrocution by the low-tension electric wires, at a tea estate in Nagaon district in Assam, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Devotees eat at a community kitchen adjoining a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Demonstrators shout slogans on top of a police vehicle during the funeral of Rizwan Ahmad, 21, who according to local media was hit by a police vehicle a week ago on the outskirts of Srinagar, and succumbed to his injuries on Monday in Srinagar,...more
Artists wearing traditional dresses perform during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas in Agartala, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Sikh women pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 547th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, in Jammu, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist displays a sword on the last day of Pushkar Fair, during which thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Hindu women worship after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' or full moon night, in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, "Out of cash". REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama selected key figures in sports, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, activism, academia and entertainment to be awarded the 2016 Presidential...
Inside the restored Capitol dome
The rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, is completed.
Braving the Dead Sea
Athletes and eco-activists swim across the Dead Sea, the first people to thrash their way over a body of water so salty that it poisons anyone who drinks it.
MORE IN PICTURES
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.