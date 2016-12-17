India this week

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in...more

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

