Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 17, 2016

India this week

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Bakers work inside their shop on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 16/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Keaton Jennings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A man sits on a log on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Indian Air Force's "Akash Ganga" sky diving team members perform during an air show during the celebrations of Vijay Diwas, a ceremony to celebrate the liberation of Bangladesh by the Indian Armed Forces on December 16 in 1971, in Kolkata, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Apartments are shrouded by smog in Noida, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A labourer sits on sacks of food grains while waiting for customers at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A vendor sells groceries to a customer at his roadside shop in New Delhi, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A roadside vendor smokes a water pipe as he waits for customers on a foggy winter morning, on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man waits for a train at a railway platform on a foggy winter morning, on the outskirts of Agartala, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man carries a cooking gas cylinder on his cycle as he crosses a railway track on a foggy winter morning in Allahabad, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A forest official uses an axe to remove the tusk from a dead elephant after it was hit by a train engine while crossing a railway track at Kampur village in Nagaon district in Assam, India, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A woman sifts through the remains of her house gutted by a fire in a slum area in the wee hours in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
An activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party holds a placard during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A fisherman casts his net in the waters of a pond in Morigaon district, in Assam, India, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
