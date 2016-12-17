India this week
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 12,...more
Bakers work inside their shop on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 16/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Keaton Jennings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sits on a log on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Air Force's "Akash Ganga" sky diving team members perform during an air show during the celebrations of Vijay Diwas, a ceremony to celebrate the liberation of Bangladesh by the Indian Armed Forces on December 16 in 1971, in Kolkata, December...more
Apartments are shrouded by smog in Noida, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A labourer sits on sacks of food grains while waiting for customers at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor sells groceries to a customer at his roadside shop in New Delhi, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A roadside vendor smokes a water pipe as he waits for customers on a foggy winter morning, on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man waits for a train at a railway platform on a foggy winter morning, on the outskirts of Agartala, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man carries a cooking gas cylinder on his cycle as he crosses a railway track on a foggy winter morning in Allahabad, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 12,...more
A forest official uses an axe to remove the tusk from a dead elephant after it was hit by a train engine while crossing a railway track at Kampur village in Nagaon district in Assam, India, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman sifts through the remains of her house gutted by a fire in a slum area in the wee hours in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party holds a placard during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2016....more
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in...more
Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in...more
A fisherman casts his net in the waters of a pond in Morigaon district, in Assam, India, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
