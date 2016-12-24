Edition:
India this week

Students dressed as Santa Claus wait to perform during a Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

FILE PHOTO: India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi gestures during an address at a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi, India, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

A labourer pulls a cart loaded with sacks of spices at a wholesale spice and chemical market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A person dressed in a Santa Claus costume interacts with a physically challenged child during a Christmas celebrations at a municipal school in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 20/12/16. India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri fishermen use spears to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri fishermen use their nets to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 20/12/16. India's players pose with the trophy after winning the test series. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker cleans a statue of Jesus Christ ahead of Christmas celebrations at a church in Guwahati, India, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 20/12/16. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of England's Stuart Broad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 20/12/16. India's Umesh Yadav celebrates the dismissal of England's Adil Rashid. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 20/12/16. India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of England's Moeen Ali. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 20/12/16. India's captain Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with team mates the dismissal of England's Keaton Jennings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 19/12/16 - India's Karun Nair celebrates his triple century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People warm themselves by a fire inside a dismantled vehicle at a scrapyard on a cold day in Srinagar December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Rohingya Muslim refugees shout slogans during a protest against what organisers say is the crackdown on ethnic Rohingyas in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya Muslim refugees hold a banner and placards during a protest against what organisers say is the crackdown on ethnic Rohingyas in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Fifth Test cricket match - M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 19/12/16. India's Karun Nair celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

