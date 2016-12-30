India this week
A tea seller carries glasses of tea and water on his head at a street market with second-hand clothes in Mumbai, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy looks on as he passes through an opening in a fence, laid on the boundary of a playground in a neighbourhood in Srinagar December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescuers and railway officials stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cuts an iron frame in front of a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and railway officials stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers make kites with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a workshop for the upcoming kite flying festival, locally known as Uttarayan, in Ahmedabad, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman warms herself by a fire along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Passengers are treated after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker (L) helps a man after he got stuck on a zip-line over the Sabarmati river on a sunny winter afternoon in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People warm themselves around a fire on a footpath along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Good riddance to 2016
New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.
Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa
Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 Goa-Mumbai with 154 passengers and seven crew members veered off the runway in Goa on Dec. 27, 2016.
Priyanka Chopra: A year in Hollywood
A look back at Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's year of international success in 2016.
India this week
Our top photos this week
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.