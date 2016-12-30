Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 30, 2016 | 1:45pm IST

India this week

A tea seller carries glasses of tea and water on his head at a street market with second-hand clothes in Mumbai, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A tea seller carries glasses of tea and water on his head at a street market with second-hand clothes in Mumbai, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
A tea seller carries glasses of tea and water on his head at a street market with second-hand clothes in Mumbai, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy looks on as he passes through an opening in a fence, laid on the boundary of a playground in a neighbourhood in Srinagar December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A boy looks on as he passes through an opening in a fence, laid on the boundary of a playground in a neighbourhood in Srinagar December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A boy looks on as he passes through an opening in a fence, laid on the boundary of a playground in a neighbourhood in Srinagar December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescuers and railway officials stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers and railway officials stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Rescuers and railway officials stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cuts an iron frame in front of a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man cuts an iron frame in front of a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A man cuts an iron frame in front of a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and railway officials stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers and railway officials stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Rescuers and railway officials stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers make kites with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a workshop for the upcoming kite flying festival, locally known as Uttarayan, in Ahmedabad, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Workers make kites with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a workshop for the upcoming kite flying festival, locally known as Uttarayan, in Ahmedabad, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Workers make kites with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a workshop for the upcoming kite flying festival, locally known as Uttarayan, in Ahmedabad, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman warms herself by a fire along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman warms herself by a fire along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A woman warms herself by a fire along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Passengers are treated after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Passengers are treated after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Passengers are treated after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker (L) helps a man after he got stuck on a zip-line over the Sabarmati river on a sunny winter afternoon in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker (L) helps a man after he got stuck on a zip-line over the Sabarmati river on a sunny winter afternoon in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A worker (L) helps a man after he got stuck on a zip-line over the Sabarmati river on a sunny winter afternoon in Ahmedabad, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People warm themselves around a fire on a footpath along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People warm themselves around a fire on a footpath along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
People warm themselves around a fire on a footpath along a road on a cold winter evening in New Delhi, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
