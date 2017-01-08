India this week

A Sikh performer with his eyes covered by a cloth breaks coconuts closely placed around another performer as they perform Gatkha, a traditional form of martial art, during celebrations to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the...more

A Sikh performer with his eyes covered by a cloth breaks coconuts closely placed around another performer as they perform Gatkha, a traditional form of martial art, during celebrations to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in Nagaon district, Assam, January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

