India this week
School children attend a yoga session during a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Sikh performer with his eyes covered by a cloth breaks coconuts closely placed around another performer as they perform Gatkha, a traditional form of martial art, during celebrations to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the...more
Labourers warm themselves up by a bonfire on a road at a market on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman makes balls of coal, which are used for cooking, and spreads them on a plastic sheet to dry beside a pond in Kolkata, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Laundrymen wash clothes in a pond at an open-air laundry in Kolkata, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman transports fodder for her cattle on a bullock cart on the outskirts of Ajmer, Rajasthan, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Fans of Bollywood actor Om Puri stand outside his house in Mumbai, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives and friends of Bollywood actor Om Puri carry his body from an ambulance at his house in Mumbai, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives and friends of Bollywood actor Om Puri carry his body to an ambulance before his funeral in Mumbai, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks under snow-covered trees during a snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man with his face covered with ash puts a wallet decorated with a print of the scrapped Indian 1000-rupee note, which he received as a gift from a devotee, inside a plastic cover at a makeshift shelter in Kolkata, January 5,...more
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Offerings are pictured inside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in Chandigarh, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Young monks study at their school inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (This photo was released on January 5, 2017)
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (This photo was released on January 5, 2017)
A young monk plays during a break from his studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (This photo was released on January 5, 2017)
Prayer flags fly at Namgyal Tsemo Monastery above the town of Leh in Ladakh, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (This photo was released on January 5, 2017)
Young monks are seen at their school inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (This photo was released on January 5, 2017)
A young monk runs during a break from his studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (This photo was released on January 5, 2017)
A boy climbs a broken slide at a public park in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives and friends of Abis Rizvi, one of the victims of Istanbul's New Year nightclub attack, carry his body to an ambulance before his funeral in Mumbai, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman sweeps a street on a foggy winter morning in Agartala, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Men practice stick fighting in a public park on a winter morning in Kolkata, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A schoolboy waits for a bus as a stray dog passes by amidst dense fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Ashima, 7, plays with her pet chick in a slum in Mumbai, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man gets a haircut with the number "2017" depicted to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
