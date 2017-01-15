India this week
Rats drink milk donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple, where thousands of rats are fed, protected and worshipped throughout the year, in Deshnoke near Bikaner, Rajasthan, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Kashmiri Muslims take pictures with their mobile phones upon seeing the relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, also known as the Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad) in Srinagar, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers outside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, also known as the Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad) in Srinagar, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People belonging to the transgender community take a picture with a mobile phone before the start of a rally for transgender rights in Mumbai, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Two men dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (R) and Goddess Parvati (C) give blessings to a pilgrim at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak...more
A man offers prayers after sacrificing a goat ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Chakmaghat. Agartala, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman selling plastic containers looks for customers on the banks of the river Ganges on the occasion of Paush Purnima or full moon day, on a cold winter morning during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela, in Allahabad, January 12, 2017....more
People take pictures of a waxwork of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at a photocall for the new Madam Tussaud's waxwork museum in New Delhi, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Theyyam artist dressed as the Hindu goddess Nagakali is seen backstage before a performance during a tourism promotion event in Bengaluru, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Hollywood actor Vin Diesel and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone interact with the media during a news conference promoting their upcoming film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" in Mumbai, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone interacts with the media during a news conference promoting the upcoming film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" in Mumbai, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman walks with her sheep along a snow covered road on a cold winter day at Faqir Gujri, on the outskirts of Srinagar January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers carry dried grass for their cattle as they walk along a snow covered pathway on a cold winter day at Faqir Gujri, on the outskirts of Srinagar January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Homeless children walk along a road to collect water for their families in Mumbai, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rickshaw drivers heat themselves around a fire of burning garbage in Delhi,January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu pilgrims brush their teeth with neem twigs at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organised by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January...more
Workers prepare a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar� with �Save the Rhino� as a theme ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine on the occasion of his death anniversary, on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man installs electric wires for the upcoming Hindu festival of Magh Mela, on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu pilgrim feeds biscuits to an ox to seek blessing before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman sweeps the street through the rays of morning sun in New Delhi, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Anil Ambani (R), chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women carrying kitchen utensils shout slogans during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party against demonetization in Chandigarh, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man feeds pigeons on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smeared with ash, offers prayer to the Sun god next to a picture of the Hindu Lord Shiva at a makeshift shelter in Kolkata, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
