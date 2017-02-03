Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 3, 2017 | 3:15pm IST

India this week

A woman collects recyclables at a dump yard on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People take pictures of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of India's Yuvraj Singh (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Fishermen steer their boat towards the shore after casting their nets in the waters of the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling championship inside a makeshift ring installed on a road, organized by a non-governmental organization to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, in a wholesale market area in Kolkata, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Vendors sell marigold garlands used to decorate homes and temporary platforms during the festival of Saraswati Puja, at which Hindu devotees pray to Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and learning, in Kolkata, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A street vendor reacts in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Porters move goods in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Farmers work in a paddy field in Kothari village, Nagaon district, in Assam, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A worker fills a public bus with diesel as passengers look on, at a fuel station in Kolkata, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A woman waits on a platform as a train is unloaded in a railway station in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) on the occasion to mark the Basant or spring festival, on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
