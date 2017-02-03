India this week
A woman collects recyclables at a dump yard on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People take pictures of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Cricket - India v England - Second T20 International - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, India - 29/01/17. England's Joe Root (L) and Jos Buttler unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of India's Yuvraj Singh (R). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fishermen steer their boat towards the shore after casting their nets in the waters of the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling championship inside a makeshift ring installed on a road, organized by a non-governmental organization to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, in a wholesale market area in Kolkata, ...more
Vendors sell marigold garlands used to decorate homes and temporary platforms during the festival of Saraswati Puja, at which Hindu devotees pray to Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and learning, in Kolkata, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak...more
A street vendor reacts in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Porters move goods in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Farmers work in a paddy field in Kothari village, Nagaon district, in Assam, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A worker fills a public bus with diesel as passengers look on, at a fuel station in Kolkata, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman waits on a platform as a train is unloaded in a railway station in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) on the occasion to mark the Basant or spring festival, on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
