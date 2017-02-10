Edition:
India this week

Men display their camels during a camel decoration competition at the Jaisalmer Desert Festival, in Rajasthan, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A woman offers prayers after taking bath in the river Ganges, in Kolkata, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A worker uses a gas cutter at a metal workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Polling officials check and collect electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of state assembly elections in Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A boy spreads red chillies to dry at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Workers remove stalks from red chillies at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A tractor unloads red chillies at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A worker fills a vacuum pipe with cotton to clean it at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town in Gujarat, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Supporters wave towards a helicopter carrying Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during an election campaign rally in Bah, in Uttar Pradesh, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Bah in Uttar Pradesh, India, February 2, 2017.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Keshav Prasad Maurya (C) the Uttar Pradesh state's president for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), greets his supporters as he arrives to attend an election campaign rally in Bah, in Uttar Pradesh, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole at the Jaisalmer Desert Festival in Jaisalmer, in Rajasthan, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A baby, who was born with four legs and two sets of genitals according to doctors, is pictured inside a neonatal emergency ward after a successful operation, in Bengaluru, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A woman rests with her child while working as a day labourer in Delhi, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Workers cook food at a wholesale fish market in Kolkata, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A worker prays as others prepare to take a bath at a wholesale fish market in Kolkata, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A vendor holds burning incense as he prays at his roadside fruit stall before the start of his business day, in Ahmedabad, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A labourer carries bales of grass to feed cattle in Mumbai, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A labourer carries salt in a salt pan in Mumbai, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A woman buys vegetables in Old Delhi, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A macaque monkey walks along electricity cables in Old Delhi, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
People listen to a speech by Dimple Yadav (not in picture) wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, during an election campaign rally ahead of assembly polls, in Agra, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, addresses an election campaign rally in Agra, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Vegetable vendors wait for customers at a market in Mumbai, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A passenger walks to his gate to board a plane at an airport in Madurai, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Passengers wait for their luggage at a conveyor be at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Ground staff work on the tarmac next to a parked Air India passenger plane at an airport in Madurai, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Women cook meal beside a passing passenger train at a slum area in Kolkata, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A vendor drinks water as she waits for customers at a roadside flower market in Ahmedabad, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A mahout cleans the dust from his elephant in Ahmedabad, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Fish vendors take bath after wrapping up the day's work on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
People play cards on a railway track at a slum area in Kolkata, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A worker hangs dyed yarn to dry at a textile mill on the outskirts of Agartala, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Kunal Bahl, CEO of India's e-commerce firm Snapdeal, poses after an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
