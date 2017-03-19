Edition:
India this week

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath (C) is offered sweets after he was elected as Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, during the party lawmakers' meeting in Lucknow, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Peter Handscomb with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Giant cardboard cut outs of PM Narendra Modi (C) and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah are displayed in New Delhi, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A worker carries a basket of fish, at a wholesale fish market, on the outskirts of Kolkata, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A boy bathes his horse in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Shirts are seen hanging after people tossed them during "kapda phaar" (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi celebrations, in Pushkar, in Rajasthan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
People take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Devotees watch Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside temple premises in Ahmedabad, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Brides sit and wait for their turn during a Muslim mass wedding in Ahmedabad, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A man performs a stunt with a bamboo stick as part of Holi celebrations locally known as "Gare" festival outside a temple in Ahmedabad, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath takes the oath as the new Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh during a swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik (C) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath (R) greet a gathering before Adityanath takes an oath as the new Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh during a swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A woman labourer rests on a pile of stones at a construction site, in Mumbai, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
People light fire crackers and release coloured smoke during celebrations organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the western city of Ahmedabad, India, March 19, 2017, after India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
