India this week
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath (C) is offered sweets after he was elected as Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, during the party lawmakers' meeting in Lucknow, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 16/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Peter Handscomb with his teammates. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Giant cardboard cut outs of PM Narendra Modi (C) and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah are displayed in New Delhi, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A worker carries a basket of fish, at a wholesale fish market, on the outskirts of Kolkata, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy bathes his horse in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees take part in "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man throws coloured water during "Huranga", a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near Mathura, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Shirts are seen hanging after people tossed them during "kapda phaar" (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi celebrations, in Pushkar, in Rajasthan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
People take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees watch Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside temple premises in Ahmedabad, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides sit and wait for their turn during a Muslim mass wedding in Ahmedabad, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man performs a stunt with a bamboo stick as part of Holi celebrations locally known as "Gare" festival outside a temple in Ahmedabad, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath takes the oath as the new Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh during a swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik (C) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath (R) greet a gathering before Adityanath takes an oath as the new Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman labourer rests on a pile of stones at a construction site, in Mumbai, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People light fire crackers and release coloured smoke during celebrations organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the western city of Ahmedabad, India, March 19, 2017, after India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...more
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
