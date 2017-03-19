India this week

People light fire crackers and release coloured smoke during celebrations organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the western city of Ahmedabad, India, March 19, 2017, after India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...more

People light fire crackers and release coloured smoke during celebrations organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the western city of Ahmedabad, India, March 19, 2017, after India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close