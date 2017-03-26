India this week
Doctors carry placards outside the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital during a protest demanding security after the recent assaults on doctors by the patients' relatives, in Mumbai, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Doctors wear crash helmets outside the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) during a protest to highlight the lack of security offered to doctors, in New Delhi, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People run amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest by teachers demanding the regularization of their contractual jobs and hike in salaries, protesters said, in Srinagar, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Girls light candles on a painting dedicated to the victims of the recent London attack, inside a school in Mumbai, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An official writes the name of Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin, who was found dead last week, on her coffin at a hospital morgue at Bambolim, Goa, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Men cover the coffin containing the body of Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin, who was found dead last week, at a hospital morgue at Bambolim, Goa, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Farmers from Tamil Nadu display skulls, who they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal...more
A farmer from Tamil Nadu displays skulls, who he claims are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal...more
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, during a festival to mark the death anniversary of Abu Bakr, one of the companions of Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar March...more
Eunuchs attend a prayer inside a temple as part of a fourteen day long convention honouring eunuchs from across the country, in Gandhinagar March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck ahead of World Water Day, in Bengaluru, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi - 20/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith (R) is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath (C) is offered sweets after he was elected as Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, during the party lawmakers' meeting in Lucknow, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
PM Narendra Modi (L), Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik (C) and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath (R) greet a gathering before Adityanath takes an oath as the new Chief Minister of India�s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh during a swearing-in ceremony in...more
A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during rains in Agartala, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Muslim devotee performs a stunt at a procession during the festival of Urs which commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, at Chishti's shrine in Ajmer, India March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
People sit on railway tracks in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before (top) and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
