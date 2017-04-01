India this week
A woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A farmer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu poses as he bites a rat during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the government, in New Delhi, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man uses dumbbells during a practice session at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Men squash sugarcane in a hand run wooden grinder under the shadow of a tree on a hot day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys jump from a railway bridge in a creek to cool off in Mumbai, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An Indian policeman throws stone towrads Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-India protest in Srinagar March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl fills metal pitchers with drinking water from a tubewell outside a temple in Ahmedabad, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam...more
A muslim meat shop owner sits outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A muslim meat shop owner looks on outside his closed shop in Gurugram, Haryana, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu woman reads a religious scripture as she prays inside a temple during Navratri festival in Jammu March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Lokesh Rahul successfully completes a run. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People rest beside a poster of Hindu Lord Shiva on a roadside in Kolkata, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A tricycle puller brushes his teeth inside a garage in Kolkata, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - Indian players pose with the trophy after winning the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man walks inside a closed mutton market in Lucknow, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gunbattle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man carries schoolchildren on his bicycle on a road in Srinagar, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 28/03/17 - India's Virat Kohli (R) shakes hands with Australia's captain Steven Smith after India won the series. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor sorts chickens according to their sizes at a wholesale chicken market in Kolkata, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 27/03/17 - India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates with Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane (R) after dismissing Australia's Matt...more
