India this week
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) perform yoga exercises as they celebrate the birth anniversary of K. B. Hedgewar, founder of RSS, in Ahmedabad, India April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumari, during rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake as it rains in Srinagar April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A farmer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu rubs blood on a fellow protestors feet after deliberately cutting himself with a razor blade during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 7,...more
