Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 7, 2017 | 2:55pm IST

India this week

Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) perform yoga exercises as they celebrate the birth anniversary of K. B. Hedgewar, founder of RSS, in Ahmedabad, India April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) perform yoga exercises as they celebrate the birth anniversary of K. B. Hedgewar, founder of RSS, in Ahmedabad, India April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) perform yoga exercises as they celebrate the birth anniversary of K. B. Hedgewar, founder of RSS, in Ahmedabad, India April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 10
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 10
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
3 / 10
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumari, during rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumari, during rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumari, during rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 10
Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 10
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
6 / 10
People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake as it rains in Srinagar April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake as it rains in Srinagar April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake as it rains in Srinagar April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 10
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 10
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
9 / 10
A farmer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu rubs blood on a fellow protestors feet after deliberately cutting himself with a razor blade during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A farmer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu rubs blood on a fellow protestors feet after deliberately cutting himself with a razor blade during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 7,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A farmer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu rubs blood on a fellow protestors feet after deliberately cutting himself with a razor blade during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The future of space

The future of space

Next Slideshows

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

07 Apr 2017
Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

07 Apr 2017
Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

07 Apr 2017
America in the Great War

America in the Great War

Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.

06 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast