Sat Apr 15, 2017

India this week

A Hindu devotee offers prayers inside a temple on the first day of the Bengali New Year in Kolkata, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, April 15, 2017
Hindu devotees worship idols of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, and goddess of wealth Laxmi, during a ritual on the first day of the Bengali New Year inside a temple in Kolkata, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, April 15, 2017
A man portrays Jesus Christ during a reenactment to mark Good Friday in Guwahati, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Friday, April 14, 2017
A man portraying Jesus Christ performs a reenactment during Good Friday procession in Chandigarh, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Friday, April 14, 2017
A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope and throws offerings for people to catch during the "Chadak" ritual, which is held to worship the Hindu deity Lord Shiva, in Kolkata, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, April 14, 2017
Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (R) shakes hands with India�s Defence Minister Arun Jaitley during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 13, 2017
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, April 13, 2017
Polling officials sit as they wait for voters to turn up at an empty polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Wathora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, April 13, 2017
A vendor selling curtains waits for customers on a footpath along a road in Kochi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Thursday, April 13, 2017
People take part in a community fishing session during the Rongali Bihu festival celebrations at Digholi lake in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Thursday, April 13, 2017
A Hindu boy has his face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Thursday, April 13, 2017
A Hindu holy man touches children with his foot as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 13, 2017
Hindu holy men touch a child with their feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 13, 2017
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of the Arabian Sea in Kochi, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A vendor cuts fish for a customer at a wholesale fish market in Kolkata, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in Mumbai, against the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Women cry at the funeral of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest against recent civilian killings, in Srinagar April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Students hurl stones towards the police during a protest against what the students say is hike in their fees in Chandigarh, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
People beat an effigy of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a protest against what they say is the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, in Lucknow, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A labourer empties a salt basket in a salt pan in Mumbai, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, April 10, 2017
