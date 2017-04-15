India this week

Women cry at the funeral of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest...more

Women cry at the funeral of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest against recent civilian killings, in Srinagar April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

