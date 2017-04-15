India this week
A Hindu devotee offers prayers inside a temple on the first day of the Bengali New Year in Kolkata, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees worship idols of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, and goddess of wealth Laxmi, during a ritual on the first day of the Bengali New Year inside a temple in Kolkata, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man portrays Jesus Christ during a reenactment to mark Good Friday in Guwahati, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man portraying Jesus Christ performs a reenactment during Good Friday procession in Chandigarh, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope and throws offerings for people to catch during the "Chadak" ritual, which is held to worship the Hindu deity Lord Shiva, in Kolkata, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (R) shakes hands with India�s Defence Minister Arun Jaitley during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer's day in New Delhi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Polling officials sit as they wait for voters to turn up at an empty polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Wathora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A vendor selling curtains waits for customers on a footpath along a road in Kochi, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People take part in a community fishing session during the Rongali Bihu festival celebrations at Digholi lake in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A Hindu boy has his face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Hindu holy man touches children with his foot as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu holy men touch a child with their feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of the Arabian Sea in Kochi, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A vendor cuts fish for a customer at a wholesale fish market in Kolkata, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in Mumbai, against the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Women cry at the funeral of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest...more
Students hurl stones towards the police during a protest against what the students say is hike in their fees in Chandigarh, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People beat an effigy of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a protest against what they say is the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, in Lucknow, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A labourer empties a salt basket in a salt pan in Mumbai, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.