India this week
A masked student throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A mahout rides his elephant in a lake at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on a hot summer day in the Morigaon district, in northeastern Assam State, India May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) waves towards the media as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during Abbas's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan...more
Karti Chidambaram, son of former Indian finance minister P. Chidambaram, talks to the media after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his house, in Chennai, India May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor takes a nap at his shop on a hot summer day at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A vendor arranges clothes at his roadside shop in Kochi, India, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V.
People celebrate as they hold placards and light fireworks after International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision of temporarily staying the execution of Kulbhushan Yadav who Pakistan alleges of spying, in Ahmedabad, India, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more
A student practices martial arts inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police detain supporters of India�s main opposition Congress party during a protest against what the demonstrators say are increasing rape incidents, in Agartala, India, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Tata Steel logo is seen through a glass of water at a news conference announcing the fourth quarter results of the company in Mumbai, India May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
