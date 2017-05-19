Edition:
India this week

A masked student throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A mahout rides his elephant in a lake at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on a hot summer day in the Morigaon district, in northeastern Assam State, India May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) waves towards the media as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during Abbas's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Karti Chidambaram, son of former Indian finance minister P. Chidambaram, talks to the media after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his house, in Chennai, India May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A vendor takes a nap at his shop on a hot summer day at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A vendor arranges clothes at his roadside shop in Kochi, India, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V.

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
People celebrate as they hold placards and light fireworks after International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision of temporarily staying the execution of Kulbhushan Yadav who Pakistan alleges of spying, in Ahmedabad, India, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A student practices martial arts inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Police detain supporters of India�s main opposition Congress party during a protest against what the demonstrators say are increasing rape incidents, in Agartala, India, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A Tata Steel logo is seen through a glass of water at a news conference announcing the fourth quarter results of the company in Mumbai, India May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
