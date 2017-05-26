India this week
A fisherman stitches nets as his child sleeps beside him along the sea coast on the outskirts of Kochi, India May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram
Supporters of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) try to break a police barricade during a rally demanding pricing reforms in the agriculture sector, in Kolkata, India, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Forest officials use a tame elephant as they try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a moment with African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina during the inauguration ceremony of the Annual General Meeting of AfDB bank in Gandhinagar, India May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man brushes his teeth as he stands in the polluted water of river Ganga in Kolkata, India May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man herds his cattle in the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman carrying her son tries to leave the spot of a protest in Srinagar, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked student gestures towards the Indian policemen during a protest outside a college in Srinagar, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev talks to media after a news conference in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2017. The photo was released on May 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists of India�s Congress party carry earthen pots as they scuffle with police during a protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj consoles Uzma, an Indian woman who according to local media was forced to marry a Pakistani man, after her arrival, in New Delhi, India May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of India�s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) smashes an overturned car during a protest against what the supporters call a breakdown of law and order in the state of West Bengal, in Kolkata, India May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of India�s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) try to break a police barricade during a protest against what they call a breakdown of law and order in the state of West Bengal, in Kolkata, India May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man eats a piece of watermelon from a roadside shop in Agartala, India, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
