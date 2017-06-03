Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 3, 2017 | 6:35pm IST

India This Week

Priests arrange mangoes offered by devotees to Hindu God Swaminarayan during a mango festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Priests arrange mangoes offered by devotees to Hindu God Swaminarayan during a mango festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Priests arrange mangoes offered by devotees to Hindu God Swaminarayan during a mango festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 21
Men pull their fishing nets out from a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Men pull their fishing nets out from a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Men pull their fishing nets out from a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
3 / 21
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
4 / 21
Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery are seen at an empty wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Pimpalgaon, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery are seen at an empty wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Pimpalgaon, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery are seen at an empty wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Pimpalgaon, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 21
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
6 / 21
A schoolboy and a woman carrying a child wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A schoolboy and a woman carrying a child wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A schoolboy and a woman carrying a child wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
7 / 21
A person drives an auto rickshaw through heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A person drives an auto rickshaw through heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A person drives an auto rickshaw through heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
8 / 21
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
9 / 21
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 21
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 21
Yogi Adityanath (C), Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, performs prayers on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Yogi Adityanath (C), Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, performs prayers on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Yogi Adityanath (C), Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, performs prayers on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
12 / 21
Children wearing masks attend an anti-tobacco awareness campaign to mark World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children wearing masks attend an anti-tobacco awareness campaign to mark World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Children wearing masks attend an anti-tobacco awareness campaign to mark World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 21
A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
14 / 21
Female porters carry a holy woman belonging to the Jain community through a street to collect food from local residents living in nearby areas, during early morning in Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Female porters carry a holy woman belonging to the Jain community through a street to collect food from local residents living in nearby areas, during early morning in Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Female porters carry a holy woman belonging to the Jain community through a street to collect food from local residents living in nearby areas, during early morning in Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 21
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 21
Men use a plastic sheet to cover from rain as they walk along a road in Kochi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Men use a plastic sheet to cover from rain as they walk along a road in Kochi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Men use a plastic sheet to cover from rain as they walk along a road in Kochi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
17 / 21
Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 21
A woman sits outside a closed chemist shop during the nation wide strike by the chemists against what they say is the government's plan to regulate the sale of drugs through an e-platform, in Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman sits outside a closed chemist shop during the nation wide strike by the chemists against what they say is the government's plan to regulate the sale of drugs through an e-platform, in Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A woman sits outside a closed chemist shop during the nation wide strike by the chemists against what they say is the government's plan to regulate the sale of drugs through an e-platform, in Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 21
A Muslim man gets ready for the evening prayer on the stairs of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man gets ready for the evening prayer on the stairs of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Muslim man gets ready for the evening prayer on the stairs of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 21
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Next Slideshows

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

02 Jun 2017
Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee

Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee

The 12-year-old from Fresno, California won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking home a $40,000 cash prize after correctly spelling the word marocain.

02 Jun 2017
Israel's Burning Man

Israel's Burning Man

Revellers take part in Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival.

01 Jun 2017
Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes, including old washing machines, refrigerators, car engines, beer kegs and a microwave, found along roads in rural areas of...

01 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast