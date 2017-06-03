India This Week
Priests arrange mangoes offered by devotees to Hindu God Swaminarayan during a mango festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Men pull their fishing nets out from a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery are seen at an empty wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Pimpalgaon, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A schoolboy and a woman carrying a child wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A person drives an auto rickshaw through heavy rains in Agartala, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Yogi Adityanath (C), Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, performs prayers on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Children wearing masks attend an anti-tobacco awareness campaign to mark World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Female porters carry a holy woman belonging to the Jain community through a street to collect food from local residents living in nearby areas, during early morning in Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men use a plastic sheet to cover from rain as they walk along a road in Kochi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman sits outside a closed chemist shop during the nation wide strike by the chemists against what they say is the government's plan to regulate the sale of drugs through an e-platform, in Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man gets ready for the evening prayer on the stairs of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
