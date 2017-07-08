India This Week
A stone pelter throws a tear gas canister back at police during disturbances in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man rides his bicycle past a poster of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, during restrictions on the occasion of Wani's death anniversary, in Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A young girl peeps out from a window during a clash between protesters and Indian police on the occasion of the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more
A masked protetser throws pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian police officers during a clash on the occassion of the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 8, 2017....more
A lamb feeds her baby beside a security check point in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 21, 2017. Picture taken May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man covers his head as he crosses a road during heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Commuters ride on a trishaw through a water-logged road after heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A jogger runs on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men exercise on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, India, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Labourers pull a plastic sheet loaded with saplings to plant them in a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman checks her mobile phone at a traffic junction in Kolkata, India July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend the funeral of Kifayat Ahmad Khanday, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, in Bamnoo Village in south Kashmir�s Pulwama District, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People salvage their belongings from the rubble of a residential house which according to local media was damaged during a gunbattle between militants and Indian security forces, in Bamnoo Village in south Kashmir�s Pulwama District, July 4, 2017....more
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman shouts during a protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Mumbai, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman shouts during a protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Mumbai, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artists wait to perform on the last day of the week-long celebration of Lord Jagannath's "Rath Yatra", or the chariot procession, in Kolkata, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A farmer listens to speaker during a protest, demanding complete debt waiver of farmers across the country and good rates for their crops, in New Delhi, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
