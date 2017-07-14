Edition:
India this week

An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between Indian police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between Indian police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. Floods in India's northeast have killed at least 83 people and led to the death of three rare one-horned rhinoceros at a national park that has the world's largest concentration of the species. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. Floods in India's northeast have killed at least 83 people and led to the death of three rare one-horned rhinoceros at a national park that has the world's largest concentration of the species. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. The floods caused by torrential rains across the hilly states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur over the past two weeks, have triggered landslides and killed at least 83 people. In all more than 2 million people have been displaced, authorities say. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. The floods caused by torrential rains across the hilly states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur over the past two weeks, have triggered landslides and killed at least 83 people. In all more than 2 million people have been displaced, authorities say. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A worker carries a sack of potatoes at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A worker carries a sack of potatoes at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man grabs the cheek of bouncer Mehrunnisha Shokat Ali at the dance floor of club Social in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2017. Mehrunnisha has been a bouncer for nearly a decade, and for the last three years, has done 10-hour night shifts at Social, which functions as a restaurant and co-working space seating 220 people by day, but morphs into a packed club at night. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A man grabs the cheek of bouncer Mehrunnisha Shokat Ali at the dance floor of club Social in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2017. Mehrunnisha has been a bouncer for nearly a decade, and for the last three years, has done 10-hour night shifts at Social, which functions as a restaurant and co-working space seating 220 people by day, but morphs into a packed club at night. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An acrobat performs with lamps during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
An acrobat performs with lamps during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man casts a fishing net in a salt pan during rains in Mumbai, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A man casts a fishing net in a salt pan during rains in Mumbai, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. Picture taken July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. Picture taken July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. The overflowing Brahmaputra River has completely marooned the Kaziranga wildlife sanctuary in Assam, forcing animals to flee to safer areas. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. The overflowing Brahmaputra River has completely marooned the Kaziranga wildlife sanctuary in Assam, forcing animals to flee to safer areas. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman looks out from the windows of a house as Indian police attend an event at the martyrs' graveyard to mark "Martyrs' Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A woman looks out from the windows of a house as Indian police attend an event at the martyrs' graveyard to mark "Martyrs' Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Masked demonstrators clash with the Indian police during a protest after the funeral of Sajad Ahmad Gilkar, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, during his funeral in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Masked demonstrators clash with the Indian police during a protest after the funeral of Sajad Ahmad Gilkar, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, during his funeral in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists of Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) shout slogans during a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Activists of Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) shout slogans during a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man holds a placard as he attends a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A man holds a placard as he attends a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People react as they hold tridents and shout slogans during a protest organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), against Pakistan after seven Hindu pilgrims were killed in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in Jammu July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
People react as they hold tridents and shout slogans during a protest organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), against Pakistan after seven Hindu pilgrims were killed in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in Jammu July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artist makes an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Bengaluru, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
An artist makes an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Bengaluru, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Vendors selling marigold garlands rest in front of a wall with posters of Hindu deities at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Vendors selling marigold garlands rest in front of a wall with posters of Hindu deities at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee holds up his clothes after taking a dip in the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui SEARCH "SIDDIQUI GANGES" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A Hindu devotee holds up his clothes after taking a dip in the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui SEARCH "SIDDIQUI GANGES" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
