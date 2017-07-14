India this week

Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. The floods caused by torrential rains across the hilly states of Assam,...more

Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. The floods caused by torrential rains across the hilly states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur over the past two weeks, have triggered landslides and killed at least 83 people. In all more than 2 million people have been displaced, authorities say. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

