India this week
A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Suraj Govind, 9, son of a farmer who according to a media release has committed suicide in Maharashtra, poses for a picture during a protest organized by various farmers� organizations demanding complete debt waiver and good rates for their crops, in...more
A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man lights a cigarette at a roadside stall in the old quarters of Delhi, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A firefighter breaks a glass window with a fire extinguisher in a multistorey office building following a fire, in Kolkata, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women attend the funeral of Showkat Lohar, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, in Arwani, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A farmer from Tamil Nadu displays a skull, who he claims are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop Insurance scheme from the government, in New Delhi, July 17, 2017....more
