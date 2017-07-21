Edition:
India this week

A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Suraj Govind, 9, son of a farmer who according to a media release has committed suicide in Maharashtra, poses for a picture during a protest organized by various farmers� organizations demanding complete debt waiver and good rates for their crops, in New Delhi, July 19, 2017. The cap reads "My father has committed suicide". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man lights a cigarette at a roadside stall in the old quarters of Delhi, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A firefighter breaks a glass window with a fire extinguisher in a multistorey office building following a fire, in Kolkata, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women attend the funeral of Showkat Lohar, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, in Arwani, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A farmer from Tamil Nadu displays a skull, who he claims are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop Insurance scheme from the government, in New Delhi, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

