India this week
Soldiers stand in rain during the swearing in ceremony of India's new President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman of Devipujak tribe scatters rose petals on the grave of her deceased family members at a graveyard during Diwaso festival in which people decorate graves, pray and offer gifts to deceased relatives, in Ahmedabad, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more
A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim pilgrim sits inside a bus as she leaves for the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, in Srinagar July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian soldier stands guard during the swearing in ceremony of India's new President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Firefighters and rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in the suburbs of Mumbai, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim pilgrim waves towards his relatives before leaving for the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, in Guwahati, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man checks his mobile phone as he stands in a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru,...more
Next Slideshows
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese...
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
MORE IN PICTURES
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.