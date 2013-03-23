Edition:
India this week

<p>A blind woman begs for alms inside a commuter train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in Allahabad March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Rescuers and bystanders look at the wreckage of a passenger bus after it fell from a bridge in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A worker fills a spanning machine with cotton at a cotton processing unit at Kadi town in Gujarat March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Police detain a college student during a protest in Chennai March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A Kashmir woman covers her face as she walks past Indian army on patrol during a search operation on the outskirts of Srinagar March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Britain's Minister of State for the Foreign Office Hugo Swire (L) speaks with Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi during the signing ceremony of the long term LNG sale and purchase agreement between British Gas (BG) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) at Gandhinagar, Gujarat March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Vendors wait for customers outside their flower shops in the old quarters of Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Dayanidhi Maran (C), a leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, walks after attending the parliament session in New Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt attends a function on catalysing tech Start-ups in India by NASSCOM, in New Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>T. R. Balu, a leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, speaks with the media after handing over the letter of withdrawal of support to India's President Pranab Mukherjee outside the presidential palace in New Delhi March 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) officials carry the coffin containing the body of a colleague during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (C) holds the hands of his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee looks as she dries her saree, a traditional Indian dress, after taking a dip on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Police escort men accused of a gang rape to a court in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police stand near the site of a bomb blast on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Students hold posters and placards as they sit behind a police barricade during a protest in Chennai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Indian army soldiers run as they patrol an alley during a search operation on the outskirts of Srinagar March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

