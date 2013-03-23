India this week
A blind woman begs for alms inside a commuter train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Villagers gather to watch as a group of women beat a man with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in Allahabad March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A girl prepares to irrigate an opening for a watermelon field on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Police detain a college student during a protest in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
College students scuffle with police during a protest in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Indian army soldiers run as they patrol an alley during a search operation on the outskirts of Srinagar March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Britain's Minister of State for the Foreign Office Hugo Swire (L) speaks with Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi during the signing ceremony of the long term LNG sale and purchase agreement between British Gas (BG) and Gujarat State Petroleum...more
Dayanidhi Maran (C), a leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, walks after attending the parliament session in New Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt attends a function on catalysing tech Start-ups in India by NASSCOM, in New Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
College students shout slogans and hold a portrait of Balachandran, son of Tamil Tiger leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, during a protest at Marina beach in Chennai March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (R) speaks during a business meeting as India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma applauds in New Delhi March 20, 2013. Mursi is in India on a state visit. REUTERS/B Mathur
T. R. Balu, a leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, speaks with the media after handing over the letter of withdrawal of support to India's President Pranab Mukherjee outside the presidential palace in New Delhi March 19, 2013. ...more
Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) shout slogans as they are stopped by police during a protest in Chennai March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (C) holds the hands of his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New...more
A Hindu devotee looks as she dries her saree, a traditional Indian dress, after taking a dip on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescuers and bystanders look at the wreckage of a passenger bus after it fell from a bridge in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police escort men accused of a gang rape to a court in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
