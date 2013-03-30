India this week

Edition:
<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>A Kashmiri protester gestures towards policemen during a protest in Srinagar, March 29, 2013. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of Kashmir's All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), led a protest rally after Friday prayers in Srinagar to demand for the remains of Mohammad Afzal Guru who was executed on February 9 for an attack on the country's parliament in 2001, to be given to his family, Farooq said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>An altar boy holds up a crucifix during a Good Friday mass at a church in New Delhi March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>A reveller lies in a pool of coloured water during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near Mathura March 28, 2013. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>Men prepare food in huge pans during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the Mathura March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>U.S. Republican lawmakers Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R) and Aaron Schock pose for a picture with a garland made of cotton thread on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad March 28, 2013. A visiting U.S. congressional delegation on Thursday invited the chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, to the United States, despite the fact that Washington has denied him a visa since 2005 because of deadly religious riots. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>A man cleans a huge pan to prepare a non-alcoholic drink during celebrations of "Hola Mohalla" festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 28, 2013. "Hola Mohalla", or the festival of Nihangs, is celebrated during the Hindu religious festival of Holi, marking the congregation of Sikh devotees from all over the country. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>A customer speaks on his mobile phone as he comes out of a Nokia showroom in New Delhi March 28, 2013. Nokia has been served with an income tax demand of about 20.8 billion rupees for five fiscal years starting from 2006/07, according to a March 22 notice on the Delhi High Court website, in one of several tax disputes involving a foreign company. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (R) embraces his sister Priya Dutt after breaking down during a news conference outside his residence in Mumbai March 28, 2013. The actor on Thursday said he has not sought pardon after being sentenced to five years in jail for possession of illegal weapons in a case linked to the 1993 Mumbai bombings. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>Police detain a college student during a protest in Chennai March 27, 2013. Dozens of students on Wednesday held a protest against Sri Lanka demanding the probe into war crimes, the protesting students said. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>People cheer as coloured water is sprayed on them during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>Actors perform in a "nautanki" or street play during Holi celebrations in the village of Phalen in Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" as part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. Holika Dahan signifies the burning of the demoness Holika and symbolises the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>A Hindu devotee, whose body is pierced with skewers, takes part in the religious festival of Panguni Uthiram in Chennai March 26, 2013. The festival is observed in the Tamil month of Panguni and is celebrated in honour of the Hindu god Muruga. The devotees make offerings to lord Muruga with sacrificial feats they believe will keep them away from evil spirits. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate holi, but for the first time, women at the shelter for widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

<p>M. Karunanidhi, chief of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, wipes his face as his son MK Stalin looks at a paper as they attend their party's executive meeting in Chennai March 25, 2013. DMK, a key regional ally, pulled out of the UPA coalition last week. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Saturday, March 30, 2013

