Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Apr 7, 2013 | 11:15am IST

India this week

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perform folk dance at a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perform folk dance at a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perform folk dance at a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 16
<p>Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 16
<p>Children watch as villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Kotabari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, April 5, 2013. The frog marriage is a traditional ritual observed by the rural folk to appease the gods to bring in rain and ensure a good harvest. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Children watch as villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Kotabari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, April 5, 2013. The frog marriage is a traditional ritual observed by the rural folk to appease the gods to bring in rain and ensure a good harvest....more

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Children watch as villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Kotabari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, April 5, 2013. The frog marriage is a traditional ritual observed by the rural folk to appease the gods to bring in rain and ensure a good harvest. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
3 / 16
<p>A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah more

Sunday, April 07, 2013

A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
4 / 16
<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 16
<p>Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, gestures during the annual general meeting and national conference 2013 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, gestures during the annual general meeting and national conference 2013 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, gestures during the annual general meeting and national conference 2013 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 16
<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attends the annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attends the annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, April 07, 2013

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attends the annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 16
<p>Cancer patient Philip Mokal sits on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cancer patient Philip Mokal sits on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Cancer patient Philip Mokal sits on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 16
<p>An activist from Congress party shouts as he stands on a police barricade during a protest at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

An activist from Congress party shouts as he stands on a police barricade during a protest at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, April 07, 2013

An activist from Congress party shouts as he stands on a police barricade during a protest at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 16
<p>A lawyer speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past India's Supreme Court in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A lawyer speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past India's Supreme Court in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, April 07, 2013

A lawyer speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past India's Supreme Court in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 16
<p>Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 16
<p>Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 16
<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attend a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attend a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attend a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 16
<p>Vehicles are driven on a mountainous road after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Vehicles are driven on a mountainous road after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Vehicles are driven on a mountainous road after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
14 / 16
<p>Indian police remove the body of a British woman from a motorboat on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar April 6, 2013. A Dutch tourist has been arrested after a British woman was found dead inside a houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian police remove the body of a British woman from a motorboat on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar April 6, 2013. A Dutch tourist has been arrested after a British woman was found dead inside a houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday,...more

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Indian police remove the body of a British woman from a motorboat on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar April 6, 2013. A Dutch tourist has been arrested after a British woman was found dead inside a houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 16
<p>Devotees lie on the ground as they perform a ritual during the "Danda" festival at Odagaon town at Nayagarh district, in Odisha April 5, 2013. Hundreds of male devotees during the Danda, or the festival of penance, perform to appease Hindu god Shiva and goddess Kali. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Devotees lie on the ground as they perform a ritual during the "Danda" festival at Odagaon town at Nayagarh district, in Odisha April 5, 2013. Hundreds of male devotees during the Danda, or the festival of penance, perform to appease Hindu god Shiva...more

Sunday, April 07, 2013

Devotees lie on the ground as they perform a ritual during the "Danda" festival at Odagaon town at Nayagarh district, in Odisha April 5, 2013. Hundreds of male devotees during the Danda, or the festival of penance, perform to appease Hindu god Shiva and goddess Kali. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
North Dakota booming

North Dakota booming

Next Slideshows

North Dakota booming

North Dakota booming

North Dakota is now the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas.

06 Apr 2013
Ladies of Aintree

Ladies of Aintree

Racing fashion at the Grand National.

06 Apr 2013
First Lady and the younger generation

First Lady and the younger generation

Whether it's her "Let's Move" initiative, or lending a helping hand with gardening skills, Michelle Obama continues to spend time with the younger generation.

05 Apr 2013
Pistol-packing judge

Pistol-packing judge

With recent cases of courtroom shootings, some Filipino judges are arming to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants.

04 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast