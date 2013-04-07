India this week
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perform folk dance at a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perform folk dance at a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children watch as villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Kotabari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, April 5, 2013. The frog marriage is a traditional ritual observed by the rural folk to appease the gods to bring in rain and ensure a good harvest....more
Children watch as villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Kotabari, on the outskirts of Guwahati, April 5, 2013. The frog marriage is a traditional ritual observed by the rural folk to appease the gods to bring in rain and ensure a good harvest. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah more
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, gestures during the annual general meeting and national conference 2013 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, gestures during the annual general meeting and national conference 2013 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attends the annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attends the annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cancer patient Philip Mokal sits on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cancer patient Philip Mokal sits on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An activist from Congress party shouts as he stands on a police barricade during a protest at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An activist from Congress party shouts as he stands on a police barricade during a protest at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A lawyer speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past India's Supreme Court in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A lawyer speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past India's Supreme Court in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attend a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attend a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vehicles are driven on a mountainous road after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Vehicles are driven on a mountainous road after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km (67 miles) east of Srinagar April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian police remove the body of a British woman from a motorboat on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar April 6, 2013. A Dutch tourist has been arrested after a British woman was found dead inside a houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday,...more
Indian police remove the body of a British woman from a motorboat on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar April 6, 2013. A Dutch tourist has been arrested after a British woman was found dead inside a houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees lie on the ground as they perform a ritual during the "Danda" festival at Odagaon town at Nayagarh district, in Odisha April 5, 2013. Hundreds of male devotees during the Danda, or the festival of penance, perform to appease Hindu god Shiva...more
Devotees lie on the ground as they perform a ritual during the "Danda" festival at Odagaon town at Nayagarh district, in Odisha April 5, 2013. Hundreds of male devotees during the Danda, or the festival of penance, perform to appease Hindu god Shiva and goddess Kali. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
North Dakota booming
North Dakota is now the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas.
Ladies of Aintree
Racing fashion at the Grand National.
First Lady and the younger generation
Whether it's her "Let's Move" initiative, or lending a helping hand with gardening skills, Michelle Obama continues to spend time with the younger generation.
Pistol-packing judge
With recent cases of courtroom shootings, some Filipino judges are arming to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.