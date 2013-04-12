India this week
A woman carries her baby as she walks through the burnt debris of huts after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. Two people including a child, died on Friday after a fire broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Delhi...more
A woman carries her baby as she walks through the burnt debris of huts after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. Two people including a child, died on Friday after a fire broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Delhi gutting several huts, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fatima fans her 16-month-old daughter Runa Begum, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain, inside their house at Jirania Khola village in Tripura April 12, 2013. Fatima...more
Fatima fans her 16-month-old daughter Runa Begum, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain, inside their house at Jirania Khola village in Tripura April 12, 2013. Fatima said her daughter has been suffering since she was born and the doctors in the region are unable to improve the condition of her child. Begum's father Abdul Rehman, who works in a brick factory, says that they are unable to treat their daughter due to their financial problems. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe attends a protest in Bhubaneswar April 12, 2013 against South Korean steel-maker POSCO's proposed steel plant in the Jagatsinghpur district, in Odisha. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe attends a protest in Bhubaneswar April 12, 2013 against South Korean steel-maker POSCO's proposed steel plant in the Jagatsinghpur district, in Odisha. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers weld used iron wheels of trucks at a small scale factory in New Delhi April 12, 2013. India's industrial output barely grew in February and retail inflation slowed slightly for the first time in six months in March, but double-digit price...more
Workers weld used iron wheels of trucks at a small scale factory in New Delhi April 12, 2013. India's industrial output barely grew in February and retail inflation slowed slightly for the first time in six months in March, but double-digit price rises still pose a challenge for policymakers seeking faster growth without runaway inflation. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. A shortage of affordable housing in Indian cities has led to rampant illegal construction by...more
Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. A shortage of affordable housing in Indian cities has led to rampant illegal construction by developers using cheap materials and shoddy methods in order to offer low-cost homes to low-paid workers, paying bribes to officials to turn a blind eye. Despite several promises by the government to build affordable homes for the poor in densely populated cities, the country's urban housing shortage is estimated at nearly 19 million households. That lack of affordable housing is especially acute in Mumbai, India's financial capital and home to some of the world's costliest real estate, where an estimated six out of every 10 people live in slums. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An elevated view shows illegal buildings (painted white) in the Bholenath Nagar area in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees burn incense sticks to pray inside a temple on the first day of the Navratri festival in Jammu April 11, 2013. The Hindu festival literally means "nine nights" and is held in praise of the Hindu Goddess Durga. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta more
Hindu devotees burn incense sticks to pray inside a temple on the first day of the Navratri festival in Jammu April 11, 2013. The Hindu festival literally means "nine nights" and is held in praise of the Hindu Goddess Durga. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Kashmiri man walks through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man walks through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he arrives at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai April 10, 2013. Often described in media reports as a billionaire, Roy said on Wednesday he had assets totalling...more
Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he arrives at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai April 10, 2013. Often described in media reports as a billionaire, Roy said on Wednesday he had assets totalling roughly 50 million rupees. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A guest walks inside a restaurant of the Four Points hotel in Ahmedabad April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A guest walks inside a restaurant of the Four Points hotel in Ahmedabad April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rescue workers stand next to the derailed coaches at the site of a train accident near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu April 10, 2013. At least one person was killed and dozens were injured after a passenger train derailed in Tamil Nadu, local media reported...more
Rescue workers stand next to the derailed coaches at the site of a train accident near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu April 10, 2013. At least one person was killed and dozens were injured after a passenger train derailed in Tamil Nadu, local media reported on Wednesday. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to the derailed coaches at the site of a train accident near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to the derailed coaches at the site of a train accident near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Demonstrators and patients shout slogans as they carry placards and banners during a protest rally in New Delhi April 10, 2013. Dozens of demonstrators on Wednesday held a protest rally against the expected signing of the free trade agreement (FTA)...more
Demonstrators and patients shout slogans as they carry placards and banners during a protest rally in New Delhi April 10, 2013. Dozens of demonstrators on Wednesday held a protest rally against the expected signing of the free trade agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, according to a media release. Healthcare activists believe that certain provisions in this agreement that are related to intellectual property rights are harmful to India's generic drugs industry and can potentially affect exports of cheaper medicines to poorer nations across the world. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Vehicles drive on a road in New Delhi April 9, 2013. India's annual car sales fell for the first time in a decade in the financial year just ended, official data showed on Wednesday, calling into question bullish growth expectations that fuelled...more
Vehicles drive on a road in New Delhi April 9, 2013. India's annual car sales fell for the first time in a decade in the financial year just ended, official data showed on Wednesday, calling into question bullish growth expectations that fuelled billion-dollar bets from global manufacturers. Picture taken on slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims sit on the staircase of a mosque after offering their morning prayers in the old quarters of Delhi April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims sit on the staircase of a mosque after offering their morning prayers in the old quarters of Delhi April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People stand in front of the houseboat where British tourist Sarah Groves was found dead at Dal Lake in Srinagar April 9, 2013. Groves was found in a pool of blood on the boat on the scenic Dal Lake on Saturday. Authorities say a Dutch national, who...more
People stand in front of the houseboat where British tourist Sarah Groves was found dead at Dal Lake in Srinagar April 9, 2013. Groves was found in a pool of blood on the boat on the scenic Dal Lake on Saturday. Authorities say a Dutch national, who had been staying on a neighbouring boat, has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and has admitted killing her. The police handed her body over to British Embassy officials on Tuesday, said the police. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A police officer stands next to the coffin of British tourist Sarah Groves inside an ambulance in Srinagar April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A police officer stands next to the coffin of British tourist Sarah Groves inside an ambulance in Srinagar April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, shout slogans and hold placards during a protest in Mumbai April 9, 2013. Over a hundred victims from Bhopal protested on...more
Victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, shout slogans and hold placards during a protest in Mumbai April 9, 2013. Over a hundred victims from Bhopal protested on Tuesday outside the Dow Chemical Company office demanding medical care, rehabilitation and a poison free environment, according to a media release. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Demonstrators, including members of the European Parliament (MEP), dressed as zombies, hold placards as they dance to the music of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" while participating in a flash-mob in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels April 9,...more
Demonstrators, including members of the European Parliament (MEP), dressed as zombies, hold placards as they dance to the music of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" while participating in a flash-mob in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels April 9, 2013. The flash-mob was organized in protest against possible EU-India free trade agreements that could endanger access to medicines, organisers said. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan (L) and BMW Motorrad President Stephan Schaller attend a news conference in Chennai April 8, 2013. TVS Motor Co Ltd and BMW AG's motorcycle division announced a deal on Monday to jointly develop bikes that will give...more
TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan (L) and BMW Motorrad President Stephan Schaller attend a news conference in Chennai April 8, 2013. TVS Motor Co Ltd and BMW AG's motorcycle division announced a deal on Monday to jointly develop bikes that will give the Indian automaker access to BMW technology as it looks to stem its falling market share. REUTERS/Babu
Minister for Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma (R) poses with his gift next to Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry during a ceremony for India's Accession to the Madrid Protocol at WIPO in Geneva April...more
Minister for Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma (R) poses with his gift next to Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry during a ceremony for India's Accession to the Madrid Protocol at WIPO in Geneva April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 29th annual session of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation in New Delhi April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 29th annual session of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation in New Delhi April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh review a guard of honour of the German armed forces upon his arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh review a guard of honour of the German armed forces upon his arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from this week.
India's tenuous housing
A 7-storey building collapse in India highlighted the shortage of safe and affordable housing in its cities.
Illegal houses and their occupants
A look at illegal buildings in Thane and the people who live in them.
Urban wild
When wildlife ventures into the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.