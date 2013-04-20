Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 20, 2013 | 4:05pm IST

India this week

<p>A devotee dressed up as the Hindu deity Hanuman reacts as he gets ready to take part in a religious procession during Ramnavmi festival in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The festival commemorates the birth of Hindu god Rama. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A devotee dressed up as the Hindu deity Hanuman reacts as he gets ready to take part in a religious procession during Ramnavmi festival in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The festival commemorates the birth of Hindu god Rama. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal more

Saturday, April 20, 2013

A devotee dressed up as the Hindu deity Hanuman reacts as he gets ready to take part in a religious procession during Ramnavmi festival in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The festival commemorates the birth of Hindu god Rama. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
1 / 9
<p>A five-year-old rape victim is moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital from Swami Dayanand hospital for treatment in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The girl's rape by a male neighbour, according to the police, triggered an angry protest march on the Swami Dayanand hospital in the Indian capital, by her relatives and political activists on Friday, reawakening concerns about women's safety in the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A five-year-old rape victim is moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital from Swami Dayanand hospital for treatment in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The girl's rape by a male neighbour, according to the police, triggered an angry...more

Saturday, April 20, 2013

A five-year-old rape victim is moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital from Swami Dayanand hospital for treatment in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The girl's rape by a male neighbour, according to the police, triggered an angry protest march on the Swami Dayanand hospital in the Indian capital, by her relatives and political activists on Friday, reawakening concerns about women's safety in the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 9
<p>A man melts gold at a refinery in Ahmedabad April 19, 2013. Gold rebounded above $1,400 an ounce on Friday as strong buying of coins and bars continued, primarily in Asia, but prices were still on course for a fourth week of losses after a brutal sell-off. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A man melts gold at a refinery in Ahmedabad April 19, 2013. Gold rebounded above $1,400 an ounce on Friday as strong buying of coins and bars continued, primarily in Asia, but prices were still on course for a fourth week of losses after a brutal...more

Saturday, April 20, 2013

A man melts gold at a refinery in Ahmedabad April 19, 2013. Gold rebounded above $1,400 an ounce on Friday as strong buying of coins and bars continued, primarily in Asia, but prices were still on course for a fourth week of losses after a brutal sell-off. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 9
<p>A woman speaks on a phone as her daughter stands beside her outside a local telephone booth in New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman speaks on a phone as her daughter stands beside her outside a local telephone booth in New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, April 20, 2013

A woman speaks on a phone as her daughter stands beside her outside a local telephone booth in New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 9
<p>Labourers sift wheat crop at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Labourers sift wheat crop at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Saturday, April 20, 2013

Labourers sift wheat crop at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
5 / 9
<p>Police and forensic officials inspect the scene of a blast near the office of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police and forensic officials inspect the scene of a blast near the office of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, April 20, 2013

Police and forensic officials inspect the scene of a blast near the office of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 9
<p>A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Saturday, April 20, 2013

A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
7 / 9
<p>A vendor works at his vegetable stall at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A vendor works at his vegetable stall at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Saturday, April 20, 2013

A vendor works at his vegetable stall at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 9
<p>A Hindu devotee lying on a bed of nails is carried by fellow devotees during the annual "Shiva Gajan" religious festival in Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A Hindu devotee lying on a bed of nails is carried by fellow devotees during the annual "Shiva Gajan" religious festival in Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Saturday, April 20, 2013

A Hindu devotee lying on a bed of nails is carried by fellow devotees during the annual "Shiva Gajan" religious festival in Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Hunt for Boston bombers

Hunt for Boston bombers

Next Slideshows

Hunt for Boston bombers

Hunt for Boston bombers

FBI photos of the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing.

19 Apr 2013
Explosion in Texas

Explosion in Texas

The aftermath of the fertilizer plant blast near Waco.

19 Apr 2013
China's rising consumerism

China's rising consumerism

Rising disposable incomes are encouraging young adults in China to spend in ways decidedly unlike their parents.

19 Apr 2013
Beach for everyone

Beach for everyone

The Beach for Everyone project helps the physically handicapped experience Rio's beaches, many of whom don't have the means to reach the beach, let alone swim...

19 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast