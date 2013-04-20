India this week
A devotee dressed up as the Hindu deity Hanuman reacts as he gets ready to take part in a religious procession during Ramnavmi festival in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The festival commemorates the birth of Hindu god Rama. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal more
A five-year-old rape victim is moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital from Swami Dayanand hospital for treatment in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The girl's rape by a male neighbour, according to the police, triggered an angry...more
A man melts gold at a refinery in Ahmedabad April 19, 2013. Gold rebounded above $1,400 an ounce on Friday as strong buying of coins and bars continued, primarily in Asia, but prices were still on course for a fourth week of losses after a brutal...more
A woman speaks on a phone as her daughter stands beside her outside a local telephone booth in New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers sift wheat crop at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Police and forensic officials inspect the scene of a blast near the office of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bangalore April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A vendor works at his vegetable stall at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu devotee lying on a bed of nails is carried by fellow devotees during the annual "Shiva Gajan" religious festival in Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
