India this week

Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu