Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Apr 28, 2013 | 10:35am IST

India this week

<p>Men ride their bicycles across a bridge as clouds gather in Kochi April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Men ride their bicycles across a bridge as clouds gather in Kochi April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Men ride their bicycles across a bridge as clouds gather in Kochi April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, April 28, 2013

A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 20
<p>A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, April 28, 2013

A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
3 / 20
<p>A transgender wearing white saree reacts to the camera during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A transgender wearing white saree reacts to the camera during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, April 28, 2013

A transgender wearing white saree reacts to the camera during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
4 / 20
<p>Village girls carry metal pitchers filled with water supplied by the government in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Village girls carry metal pitchers filled with water supplied by the government in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Village girls carry metal pitchers filled with water supplied by the government in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 20
<p>Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 20
<p>A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, April 28, 2013

A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
7 / 20
<p>Commuters walk on a pathway that was painted by protesters outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl, who was raped and tortured, is admitted in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Commuters walk on a pathway that was painted by protesters outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl, who was raped and tortured, is admitted in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Commuters walk on a pathway that was painted by protesters outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl, who was raped and tortured, is admitted in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
8 / 20
<p>Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 20
<p>Labourers work at the construction site of a road on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Labourers work at the construction site of a road on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Labourers work at the construction site of a road on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 20
<p>A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, April 28, 2013

A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 20
<p>A boy plays with jets of shooting water at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A boy plays with jets of shooting water at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, April 28, 2013

A boy plays with jets of shooting water at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 20
<p>Police try to stop supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. Angry crowds demonstrated in the capital after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped, tortured and kept in captivity for 40 hours, reviving memories of last December's brutal assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police try to stop supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. Angry crowds demonstrated in...more

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Police try to stop supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. Angry crowds demonstrated in the capital after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped, tortured and kept in captivity for 40 hours, reviving memories of last December's brutal assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 20
<p>Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 20
<p>Onlookers and fire personnel carry out a rescue operation after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai April 25, 2013. Four people were killed and five injured in the fire on Thursday, and the cause of the fire was still unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Onlookers and fire personnel carry out a rescue operation after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai April 25, 2013. Four people were killed and five injured in the...more

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Onlookers and fire personnel carry out a rescue operation after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai April 25, 2013. Four people were killed and five injured in the fire on Thursday, and the cause of the fire was still unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Onlookers stand at the site where a portion of a hospital collapsed in Bhopal April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Onlookers stand at the site where a portion of a hospital collapsed in Bhopal April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Onlookers stand at the site where a portion of a hospital collapsed in Bhopal April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
16 / 20
<p>Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Osamu Suzuki gestures while checking a map during his visit to the construction site of a Maruti Suzuki plant at Vitthlapur village in Gujarat April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Osamu Suzuki gestures while checking a map during his visit to the construction site of a Maruti Suzuki plant at Vitthlapur village in Gujarat April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Osamu Suzuki gestures while checking a map during his visit to the construction site of a Maruti Suzuki plant at Vitthlapur village in Gujarat April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
17 / 20
<p>Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the...more

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu

Close
18 / 20
<p>An idol of warrior god Aravan is kept in a chariot during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu</p>

An idol of warrior god Aravan is kept in a chariot during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of...more

Sunday, April 28, 2013

An idol of warrior god Aravan is kept in a chariot during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu

Close
19 / 20
<p>Members of the bomb disposal squad examine the site of an explosion in Agra April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vishal Anand Sharma</p>

Members of the bomb disposal squad examine the site of an explosion in Agra April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vishal Anand Sharma

Sunday, April 28, 2013

Members of the bomb disposal squad examine the site of an explosion in Agra April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vishal Anand Sharma

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Living without sight

Living without sight

Next Slideshows

Living without sight

Living without sight

Inside an Arkansas center focused on teaching life skills to the visually impaired.

26 Apr 2013
Cuts, coiffures and curls in India

Cuts, coiffures and curls in India

Braids, buns, bobs and bangs: Here's a look at how people wear their hair in every nook and cranny of India.

26 Apr 2013
Best in baguette

Best in baguette

More than 200 Parisian bakers compete to see who will win the coveted Best Baguette of Paris prize.

26 Apr 2013
Bush library dedication

Bush library dedication

The ex-presidents gather to dedicate the George W. Bush presidential library.

26 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast