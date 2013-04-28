India this week
Men ride their bicycles across a bridge as clouds gather in Kochi April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Kashmiri woman holds a burning torch outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman prays outside the shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, during an annual torch festival in Aishmuqam, about 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A transgender wearing white saree reacts to the camera during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Village girls carry metal pitchers filled with water supplied by the government in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Commuters walk on a pathway that was painted by protesters outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl, who was raped and tortured, is admitted in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers work at the construction site of a road on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy plays with jets of shooting water at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police try to stop supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. Angry crowds demonstrated in...more
Police try to stop supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. Angry crowds demonstrated in the capital after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped, tortured and kept in captivity for 40 hours, reviving memories of last December's brutal assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers and fire personnel carry out a rescue operation after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai April 25, 2013. Four people were killed and five injured in the fire on Thursday, and the cause of the fire was still unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers and fire personnel carry out a rescue operation after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai April 25, 2013. Four people were killed and five injured in the fire on Thursday, and the cause of the fire was still unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers stand at the site where a portion of a hospital collapsed in Bhopal April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Osamu Suzuki gestures while checking a map during his visit to the construction site of a Maruti Suzuki plant at Vitthlapur village in Gujarat April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the...more
Transgenders go into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu
An idol of warrior god Aravan is kept in a chariot during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of...more
An idol of warrior god Aravan is kept in a chariot during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu
Members of the bomb disposal squad examine the site of an explosion in Agra April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vishal Anand Sharma
