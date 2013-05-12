Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun May 12, 2013 | 9:10pm IST

India this Week

<p>Police use water cannons to disperse members of the youth wing of BJP during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police use water cannons to disperse members of the youth wing of BJP during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Police use water cannons to disperse members of the youth wing of BJP during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 19
<p>The EnStage Inc. Office is seen in Bangalore May 12, 2013. The government's cyber watchdog is investigating how the computer systems of EnStage, one of the two companies which were breached in a global ATM heist that saw $45 million stolen from two banks in the Middle East. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The EnStage Inc. Office is seen in Bangalore May 12, 2013. The government's cyber watchdog is investigating how the computer systems of EnStage, one of the two companies which were breached in a global ATM heist that saw $45 million stolen from two...more

Sunday, May 12, 2013

The EnStage Inc. Office is seen in Bangalore May 12, 2013. The government's cyber watchdog is investigating how the computer systems of EnStage, one of the two companies which were breached in a global ATM heist that saw $45 million stolen from two banks in the Middle East. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 19
<p>A relative of police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. Unidentified militants on Friday shot Ahmed at a market in south Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A relative of police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. Unidentified militants on Friday shot Ahmed at a market in south Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A relative of police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. Unidentified militants on Friday shot Ahmed at a market in south Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
3 / 19
<p>Devotees walk on a pathway made of cement bags to offer prayers at a shrine along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees walk on a pathway made of cement bags to offer prayers at a shrine along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Devotees walk on a pathway made of cement bags to offer prayers at a shrine along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 19
<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing May 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing May 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Sunday, May 12, 2013

China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing May 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 19
<p>A man sleeps on a road divider as lights of the moving traffic are beamed on him in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man sleeps on a road divider as lights of the moving traffic are beamed on him in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A man sleeps on a road divider as lights of the moving traffic are beamed on him in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 19
<p>A farm worker is silhouetted against the setting sun as she carries rice plants in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A farm worker is silhouetted against the setting sun as she carries rice plants in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A farm worker is silhouetted against the setting sun as she carries rice plants in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
7 / 19
<p>An ambulance carrying the body of Sanaullah Haq leaves the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

An ambulance carrying the body of Sanaullah Haq leaves the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, May 12, 2013

An ambulance carrying the body of Sanaullah Haq leaves the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
8 / 19
<p>Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop displays a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop displays a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop displays a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
9 / 19
<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party dance during the celebrations outside the party headquarters in Ahmedabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party dance during the celebrations outside the party headquarters in Ahmedabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party dance during the celebrations outside the party headquarters in Ahmedabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 19
<p>A competitor flexes his muscles backstage during the 53rd Mr. India bodybuilding competition in Chennai May 8, 2013.REUTERS/Babu</p>

A competitor flexes his muscles backstage during the 53rd Mr. India bodybuilding competition in Chennai May 8, 2013.REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A competitor flexes his muscles backstage during the 53rd Mr. India bodybuilding competition in Chennai May 8, 2013.REUTERS/Babu

Close
11 / 19
<p>A government employee shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he was detained by police during a protest in Srinagar May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A government employee shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he was detained by police during a protest in Srinagar May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A government employee shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he was detained by police during a protest in Srinagar May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
12 / 19
<p>Tea garden workers carry their children as they prepare to walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the eve of Mother's Day, on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tea garden workers carry their children as they prepare to walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the eve of Mother's Day, on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Tea garden workers carry their children as they prepare to walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the eve of Mother's Day, on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
13 / 19
<p>Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
14 / 19
<p>Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar gestures during a news conference at his residence in New Delhi May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar gestures during a news conference at his residence in New Delhi May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar gestures during a news conference at his residence in New Delhi May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
15 / 19
<p>Workers lift a container filled with molten iron inside an iron casting unit at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers lift a container filled with molten iron inside an iron casting unit at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, May 12, 2013

Workers lift a container filled with molten iron inside an iron casting unit at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
16 / 19
<p>A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, sits after taking the bath at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, sits after taking the bath at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, sits after taking the bath at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 19
<p>A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, bathes at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, bathes at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, bathes at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 19
<p>A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer inRajasthan May 11, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. The anniversary is celebrated in the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar as thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine from all over India and abroad. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer inRajasthan May 11, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer,...more

Sunday, May 12, 2013

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer inRajasthan May 11, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. The anniversary is celebrated in the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar as thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine from all over India and abroad. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Guilty of genocide

Guilty of genocide

Next Slideshows

Guilty of genocide

Guilty of genocide

A Guatemalan court finds former dictator Efrain Rios Montt guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity during the bloodiest phase of the country's 36-year...

11 May 2013
School shooting response drill

School shooting response drill

During a training exercise, Marine Corps Police officers simulate their response to a Virginia Middle High School shooting.

11 May 2013
Men fall from building inferno

Men fall from building inferno

Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore, Pakistan, as other men fall from the higher floors.

10 May 2013
Elderly beauty contest

Elderly beauty contest

An elderly beauty pageant ahead of Mother's Day.

10 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast