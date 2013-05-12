India this Week
Police use water cannons to disperse members of the youth wing of BJP during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The EnStage Inc. Office is seen in Bangalore May 12, 2013. The government's cyber watchdog is investigating how the computer systems of EnStage, one of the two companies which were breached in a global ATM heist that saw $45 million stolen from two...more
A relative of police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. Unidentified militants on Friday shot Ahmed at a market in south Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Devotees walk on a pathway made of cement bags to offer prayers at a shrine along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing May 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man sleeps on a road divider as lights of the moving traffic are beamed on him in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farm worker is silhouetted against the setting sun as she carries rice plants in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An ambulance carrying the body of Sanaullah Haq leaves the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop displays a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in New Delhi May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party dance during the celebrations outside the party headquarters in Ahmedabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A competitor flexes his muscles backstage during the 53rd Mr. India bodybuilding competition in Chennai May 8, 2013.REUTERS/Babu
A government employee shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he was detained by police during a protest in Srinagar May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Tea garden workers carry their children as they prepare to walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the eve of Mother's Day, on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outskirts of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar gestures during a news conference at his residence in New Delhi May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers lift a container filled with molten iron inside an iron casting unit at an industrial estate on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, sits after taking the bath at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, bathes at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer inRajasthan May 11, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer,...more
