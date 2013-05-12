India this Week

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer inRajasthan May 11, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. The anniversary is celebrated in the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar as thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine from all over India and abroad. REUTERS/Stringer