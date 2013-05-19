India this week
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 19, 2013. Li on Sunday arrived in New Delhi for a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police outside the Chinese embassy during a protest against the visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in New Delhi May 19, 2013. Li arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee more
World chess champion Viswananthan Anand of India makes a move during the last round of the Norway Chess tournament May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kent Skibstad/NTB Scanpix
Kashmiri Muslim women pray at the shrine of Sufi Saint Mir Syed Ali Hamadani in Srinagar May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers pull as they work to remove a high voltage underground electrical cable on side of a road in Mumbai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man builds a fishing vessel at a harbour in Chennai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim devotees raise their hands to receive sweets as offerings after prayers inside the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam, during Urs in Ahmedabad May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim performs a stunt during an annual religious procession marking the death anniversary of a local Sufi saint Mahmood Shah Bukhari in Ahmedabad May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy bathes in a stream at Dara on the outskirts of Srinagar May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators burn a poster of former India test bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth during a protest in Ahmedabad May 16, 2013. Sreesanth and two other players have been arrested by Delhi police on suspicion of spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League,...more
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is escorted by his security staff as he arrives to surrender at a court in Mumbai May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman looks from behind a brick wall of her house in the old quarters of Delhi May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A fisherman pulls his net while catching fish in the waters of the Kanjia lake on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wearing masks of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hold placards during a protest in Guwahati, Assam May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People purchase vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A labourer shovels wheat grain at a wholesale grain market on the outskirts of Amritsar May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A man selling used vehicle spare parts is reflected in a mirror as he sits inside his shop in the old quarters of Delhi May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police use a water canon to disperse members of the youth wing of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the residence of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
A man exercises on a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Police officials escort Chit-fund company Saradha Group's Chairman Sudipta Sen (R) to a police van outside the airport on his arrival in Kolkata April 24, 2013. Media conglomerate Saradha Group ran one of the thousands of unlicensed financial schemes...more
Police officials escort Chit-fund company Saradha Group's Chairman Sudipta Sen (R) to a police van outside the airport on his arrival in Kolkata April 24, 2013. Media conglomerate Saradha Group ran one of the thousands of unlicensed financial schemes in India, many of which thrive below the regulatory radar with the protection of local politicians, economists say. Lack of education and the absence of bank branches across huge swathes of the country puts more than half of India's population outside the formal banking sector. But Saradha went bust in April, wiping out as much as $3.7 billion in deposits from mostly low-income Indians, miring West Bengal's government in scandal, and illustrating the risks faced by the millions who live outside the banking system. Picture taken April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor selling ice cream by Kwality Wall's, a Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) brand, waits for customers in front of the India Gate in New Delhi May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
