India this week

Police officials escort Chit-fund company Saradha Group's Chairman Sudipta Sen (R) to a police van outside the airport on his arrival in Kolkata April 24, 2013. Media conglomerate Saradha Group ran one of the thousands of unlicensed financial schemes in India, many of which thrive below the regulatory radar with the protection of local politicians, economists say. Lack of education and the absence of bank branches across huge swathes of the country puts more than half of India's population outside the formal banking sector. But Saradha went bust in April, wiping out as much as $3.7 billion in deposits from mostly low-income Indians, miring West Bengal's government in scandal, and illustrating the risks faced by the millions who live outside the banking system. Picture taken April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer