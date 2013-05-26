India this week
Beachgoers walk in the waters at Fort Kochi beach as clouds hover over the Arabian Sea in Kerala May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Police escort Gurunath Meiyappan (C), son-in-law of Indian cricket board (BCCI) President N Srinivasan, to the Crime Branch in Mumbai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cleans her daughter's hair as she sleeps in her lap by the roadside in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy reacts as he plays inside a pond on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Tribal people and farmers from Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 24, 2013. India's monsoon rains may arrive on the southern Kerala coast around June 3, a late debut that...more
Tribal people and farmers from Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar
Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh is escorted by police officials into a car before being produced at a court in Mumbai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets delegates as he attends the silver jubilee celebrations of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys play cricket on the Marina beach in Chennai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A fisherman from India waves from the window of a bus after his release from a prison in Karachi May 24, 2013. Pakistan has ordered the release on humanitarian grounds of the 45 Indian fishermen imprisoned for illegally venturing into its territorial...more
Fishermen from India wear garlands as they sit in a bus after their release from a prison in Karachi May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People cover their faces as they sit in a police vehicle after they were arrested by police in Kolkata May 23, 2013. Police in Kolkata arrested ten people allegedly involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket competition betting,...more
A Kashmir man looks through the window of his house in downtown Srinagar May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu women carry Kalash, earthen pots containing sacred water with a coconut on top of them, during a religious procession locally known as Ganga Kalash Yatra in Ahmedabad May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang laughs as he addresses a gathering during a business summit in Mumbai May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri Muslim woman shouts slogans during a protest rally in Srinagar May 21, 2013. Close to a dozen Kashmiri Muslim demonstrators participated in the rally on Tuesday to mark the death anniversaries of Moulana Mohammad Farooq, the chief cleric...more
Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest against Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, waits to receive Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) before their meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile wearing a pair of glasses with an image of the Dalai Lama, prays as he takes part in a sit-in protest against the visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans during a protest near the venue of the meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) speaks with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, before their meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang walks on the red carpet after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest against the visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian army soldiers take positions outside an under construction house during a gun battle with suspected separatist militants in Buchoo, 45 km (30miles) south of Srinagar, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer sleeps on a makeshift bed covered with a mosquito net on a hot summer morning in New Delhi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
